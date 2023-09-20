Login

Royal Enfield Launches Rental Program In India

This program is a partnership with more than 40 motorcycle rental operators spanning 26 cities and destinations in India
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

20-Sep-23 09:33 PM IST

  • Royal Enfield has launched a bike rental program in collaboration with motorcycle rental operators in India.
  • Riders can rent bikes in cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Chandigarh.
  • Rental Operator partners include Rental Wheel, Ghumo Bike, Ghoomakad Bike, Wild Adventure, Balaji Tours.

Royal Enfield has introduced an initiative named Royal Enfield Rentals. This program is a partnership with more than 40 motorcycle rental operators spanning 26 cities and destinations in India such as Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Leh, Manali, Haridwar, and Rishikesh among others. The riders will have access to a diverse portfolio of over 300 Royal Enfield motorcycles 

 

Royal Enfield has stated that the aim of this program is to provide motorcycle enthusiasts with instant access to Royal Enfield motorcycles. Royal Enfield has also partnered with numerous independent mechanics, custom builders, and motorcycle rental operators throughout India. Interested riders can rent a bike by visiting the Royal Enfield Rental website. They can filter out the bike based on the model, age, rental price, and distance travelled. 

 

Mohit Dhar Jayal, Chief Brand Officer, Royal Enfield, said, "Our extended family of motorcycle rental and tour operators and mechanics have played a critical role in shaping our culture and mission of pure motorcycling. Alongside our efforts, the people of this extended ecosystem have built wider access and aspiration for our motorcycles. Our new Royal Enfield Rentals initiative will enable access for riders to rent a motorcycle anywhere in India, and it will also enhance the level of support we offer to all motorcycle rental operators who represent the backbone of our ecosystem across tourist and rider destinations everywhere.”

