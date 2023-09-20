Royal Enfield Appoints AW Rostamani Group As UAE Distributor

Royal Enfield has appointed the AW Rostamani Group as the official distributor for the UAE region. This collaboration signals a leap forward for Royal Enfield in the international market, especially the Middle Eastern market.

AW Rostamani Group, also known as “AWR” is a privately held company that was founded in the year 1954 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. AWR owns Prime Honda which is the authorized dealer of Honda in India and Arabian Automobile which is the official dealer of Nissan and Renault in UAE. AWR Group marks the commencement of this alliance by inaugurating the first Royal Enfield store at Umm Suqeim St. Dubai. This store’s inventory consists of Royal Enfield motorcycles such as the Super Meteor 650, Hunter 350, Scram 411, Classic, Meteor, Interceptor, Continental GT, and Himalayan.

The demand for Royal Enfield motorcycles in the UAE has been on a steady rise. This growth is reflected in the increase in production of motorcycles to 832,179 units in FY 2023 and a 38.4 per cent surge in registered motorcycle sales to 834,895 units (standalone) from 602,268 units (standalone) in FY 22. Looking ahead, Royal Enfield has said that they are planning to establish additional branches in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi in the coming months.

Michel Ayat, CEO of AW Rostamani, said: “We were pleased to forge a partnership with Royal Enfield, a venerable motorcycle manufacturer with an illustrious legacy. The demand for bikes in the UAE is on a steady rise, and we remain steadfast in our belief that this alliance profoundly caters to and elevates the aspirations of the burgeoning community of motorcycle enthusiasts nationwide.”