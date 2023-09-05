Login

New Royal Enfield Bullet 350: All You Need To Know

The Bullet 350 is back in a new generation and there are a lot of changes under the skin.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

05-Sep-23 12:44 PM IST

Story

Highlights

    Royal Enfield recently launched the new Bullet 350 in India with prices for the motorcycle starting from Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle, while retaining its long-standing retro design, has received several upgrades under the skin sharing very little with its predecessor. Here is everything you need to know about it.

     

    Also Read: All-New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launched In India
     

    New Platform and Engine

    The new Bullet 350 is the last 350cc model to migrate to the J-Series platform. It is built around a twin downtube spine frame and features the latest J-series 349cc single-cylinder engine. The unit produces 20.2 bhp of max power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. Unlike the outgoing model, the new Bullet gets an electric start as standard with the new model also being heavier than before. The bike is sprung by a telescopic fork up front and twin tube emulsion shocks at the rear with adjustable preload.

     

    Retains the retro-inspired design

    While the motorcycle has migrated to a new platform, Royal Enfield has stuck with the same iconic design for the Bullet, like its previous iterations. The motorcycle continues to feature detailing such as pinstriping by hand on the fuel tank and side panels as well as an evolved version of the old-style badging and a ribbed seat. The model also sits on wire-spoke wheels like all previous models. 

     

    Also Read: 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Review: Timeless Classic!
     

    Available in three variants

     

    There are three variants to pick from, with each getting its own unique colours, trimming, and different levels of equipment. The base model, priced at Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom) is available in Military Black and Military Red colourways and gets single-channel ABS with a disc brake up front and a drum at the rear. The variant also has simpler decals, as well as black rear-view mirror casings and stalks.

    The mid-spec variant is priced at Rs 1.97 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in Standard Black and Standard Maroon colourways. This variant gets upgraded brakes – front and rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS. It also features hand-pinstriped body-coloured tanks, chrome-finished rear-view mirrors and chrome and gold tank and airbox badges.

     

    The top variant is priced at Rs 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom) and is finished in a Black Gold colourway. Exclusive to this trim is a matt-and-gloss black finish for the 13-litre fuel tank, copper pinstriping and blacked-out engine casing, rear-view mirrors, exhaust and wheel rims.

     

    Also read: New Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Variants And Pricing Explained
     

    Gets Cosmetic tweaks as compared to the Classic 350

    While at first glance the Buller 350 might look similar to the Classic 350, a closer look reveals some design changes. The Bullet 350 gets a single-piece seat to the Classic’s split-seat unit, the handlebar is slightly taller and the rear fender is more angular compared to the Classic’s rounded one. The Bullet also gets a square throttle-body cover as compared to the Classic’s oval. Both models also get different liveries.

     

    Also read: 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Vs RE Classic 350: Differences Explained
     

    Bookings currently open

     

    Buyers can currently book the new Bullet 350 at dealerships and on the company website. The bike is also available for test rides at dealerships.

     

