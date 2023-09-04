2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Vs RE Classic 350: Differences Explained

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is the oldest continuous production motorcycle in the world that has just been updated with its 2023 iteration. While the styling remains similar to the previous iterations, the motorcycle adopts modern underpinnings from the other 350cc motorcycles in Royal Enfield’s portfolio. That said, how different is the Bullet 350 from the Classic 350, then? Let’s find out.





STYLING

Both motorcycles are very similar in terms of design, but there are a few subtle differences that stand out on closer inspection. While the Classic 350 follows a modern retro livery, the Bullet 350 sticks to the two single-tone paint options, and then three options with pinstriping, continuing the legacy of the hand-painted Madras pin-stripes that are unique for a production-line motorcycle in today’s date. Next, the seat offered on the Classic is a split-seat type, while the one on the Bullet is a single-piece ribbed one. Also, the Bullet comes with a slightly taller handlebar compared to the Classic.

The Classic features an oval panel that covers the throttle body and is located ahead of the side body panels. The Bullet, on the other hand, gets simple rectangular covers as seen on the previous versions of the motorcycle. Furthermore, while the Classic features a circular rear mudguard, the Bullet comes with a rounded rectangular-shaped rear mudguard. Lastly, the chrome bezel of the Classic is a tad bit bigger than the one offered in the Bullet.

Also Read: All-New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launched In India





Cycle Parts

Over here, all the major components are common between both the motorcycles, right from the chassis to suspension parts and braking equipment. Both motorcycles ride on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels. However, Royal Enfield provides the option to spec the Classic with alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. This option notably isn’t available on the Bullet 350.

Also Read: 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Review: Timeless Classic!





Pricing

Lastly, the major difference between both motorcycles comes down to their pricing. The Classic 350 is the more premium model here and is offered in a total of six variants with prices starting from Rs 1.93 lakh for the base variant, and going up to Rs 2.24 lakh for the top-spec model. In the case of the Bullet 350, the motorcycle is available in three variants, with pricing starting from Rs 1.74 lakh for the base model and Rs 2.15 lakh for the top-spec model. All prices are ex-showroom.