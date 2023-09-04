Login

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Vs RE Classic 350: Differences Explained

The Bullet 350 is the newest Royal Enfield in the market. But how different is it from the Classic 350? We tell you
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

04-Sep-23 07:10 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Both bikes have similar but different styling
  • Price-wise, the Bullet 350 commands a lower price tag than the Classic 350
  • Classic 350 comes with the option of alloy wheels, unlike the Bullet 350

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is the oldest continuous production motorcycle in the world that has just been updated with its 2023 iteration. While the styling remains similar to the previous iterations, the motorcycle adopts modern underpinnings from the other 350cc motorcycles in Royal Enfield’s portfolio. That said, how different is the Bullet 350 from the Classic 350, then? Let’s find out.

 


 

STYLING

Both motorcycles are very similar in terms of design, but there are a few subtle differences that stand out on closer inspection. While the Classic 350 follows a modern retro livery, the Bullet 350 sticks to the two single-tone paint options, and then three options with pinstriping, continuing the legacy of the hand-painted Madras pin-stripes that are unique for a production-line motorcycle in today’s date. Next, the seat offered on the Classic is a split-seat type, while the one on the Bullet is a single-piece ribbed one. Also, the Bullet comes with a slightly taller handlebar compared to the Classic. 

The Classic features an oval panel that covers the throttle body and is located ahead of the side body panels. The Bullet, on the other hand, gets simple rectangular covers as seen on the previous versions of the motorcycle. Furthermore, while the Classic features a circular rear mudguard, the Bullet comes with a rounded rectangular-shaped rear mudguard. Lastly, the chrome bezel of the Classic is a tad bit bigger than the one offered in the Bullet.

 

Also Read: All-New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launched In India

 

Cycle Parts

Over here, all the major components are common between both the motorcycles, right from the chassis to suspension parts and braking equipment. Both motorcycles ride on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels. However, Royal Enfield provides the option to spec the Classic with alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. This option notably isn’t available on the Bullet 350.

 

Also Read: 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Review: Timeless Classic!

 

Pricing

Lastly, the major difference between both motorcycles comes down to their pricing. The Classic 350 is the more premium model here and is offered in a total of six variants with prices starting from Rs 1.93 lakh for the base variant, and going up to Rs 2.24 lakh for the top-spec model. In the case of the Bullet 350, the motorcycle is available in three variants, with pricing starting from Rs 1.74 lakh for the base model and Rs 2.15 lakh for the top-spec model. All prices are ex-showroom.

# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield bikes# Royal Enfield Bullet 350# Royal Enfield Classic 350# Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Prices

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700
2021 Mahindra XUV700
23,782 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 24.85 L
₹ 52,557/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi Q5
7.1
0
10
2015 Audi Q5
70,925 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Royal Enfield Models

Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

₹ 1.5 - 1.69 Lakh

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.84 - 2.51 Lakh

Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan

₹ 2.16 - 2.24 Lakh

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

₹ 3.03 - 3.31 Lakh

Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

₹ 1.74 - 2.16 Lakh

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

₹ 3.49 - 3.79 Lakh

Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

₹ 2.06 - 2.22 Lakh

Royal Enfield Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411

₹ 2.03 - 2.08 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

Aprilia RS440
Aprilia RS440

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 7, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Vs RE Classic 350: Differences Explained
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn