Royal Enfield Introduces Global Rentals & Tours

Royal Enfield has kick-started its global “Rentals and Tours” service, to provide a one-stop solution for travellers, promising hassle-free and easy discovery of new destinations with brand assurance. According to Royal Enfield, the global “Rentals and Tours” has been launched building on the success of Royal Enfield Rentals in India. This comprehensive platform will now serve as an ultimate enabler for explorers looking to embrace novel motorcycle experiences across the globe. The programme has accredited partners of Royal Enfield, both in India and globally.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Launches Rental Programme In India

The company says that with the introduction of the Rentals and Tours programme, Royal Enfield aims to redefine motorcycle tourism with its newest venture, which covers everything from motorcycle rentals and professionally guided tours to assistance with curating self-guided trips. The programme has been designed to cater to a diverse spectrum of riding preferences, in terms of terrain and level of expertise.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 First Ride Review

B. Govindrajan, CEO, Royal Enfield says the Royal Enfield Rentals and Tours simplifies the logistics of motorcycle tourism.

“Royal Enfield has long been associated with epic journeys of exploration, with enthusiasts traversing countries, and continents on our motorcycles for decades. We believe we deeply understand the desire for adventure and to discover the world on two wheels. The Royal Enfield Rentals and Tours programme not only simplifies the logistics of motorcycle tourism, it also opens a world of new opportunities for those with the spirit of adventure in their hearts. With one of the world’s largest motorcycling communities, we believe this initiative will not just fortify but also expand Royal Enfield’s global motorcycling family, fostering a deeper sense of camaraderie among riders across borders.”, said B Govindrajan, CEO, Royal Enfield.

Royal Enfield Rentals and Tours are available across the world, including South Asia, South East Asia, Europe and Latin America.

The rentals and tours can be accessed on Royal Enfield’s official website, and you can browse through options based on planned destination and time frame, and then confirm booking interest. A call back from the tour operator will be organised to confirm and finalise details of the tour and itinerary. Royal Enfield Rentals extends to 32 destinations, spanning India, South Africa, Indonesia, Colombia, Turkey and Namibia, among others. For the Tours, Royal Enfield collaborates with multiple partners and provides riders with a diverse array of experiences across a total of 62 trips, covering 52 destinations in 25 countries.