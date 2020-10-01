Suzuki Gixxer 155 And 250 Series Get New Colours For Brand's 100th Anniversary Celebrations

The new graphics take inspiration from the Suzuki MotoGP bikes of the 1960s

Suzuki Motor Corporation celebrates its centenary year in 2020 and has been rolling out special editions of its cars and two-wheelers world over. Expanding on the same, Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced new colour options for the Gixxer 155 and 250 Series in the country. The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is now available in the new Triton Blue/Silver colour scheme. The retro-inspired livery with the traditional blue and slate silver colours pay homage to Suzuki's early Grand Prix machines of the 1960s. The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is now priced from ₹ 1.76 lakh, while the new Triton Blue colour is marginally more expensive at ₹ 1.77 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

The MotoGP inspired Metallic Triton Blue and silver colours on the Gixxer 250 looks fantastic

Meanwhile, the Gixxer 250 street-fighter is offered in the new Metallic Triton Blue shade with Suzuki racing graphics as part of Suzuki's Global 100th anniversary celebrations. The Triton blue shade was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. The new shade is offered alongside the matte black paint scheme on the motorcycle and is priced at ₹ 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Speaking on the 100th anniversary colours, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, "There has been a lot of queries that came our way to inquire about the launch of Triton Blue/Silver- Gixxer SF 250 after Moto GP 2020 was resumed from last July. As you all are aware, Gixxer 250 was displayed at auto expo in Metallic Triton Blue colour and post gauging the positive response of the consumers, we decided to go ahead with the launch in India. The thought process behind launching new big Gixxer graphic in Gixxer SF and Gixxer models, is to give more attractive and identical options to the customer while buying the motorcycle."

The Pearl Mira Red shade on the Gixxer SF 155 and the Gixxer 155 is the newesst addition to the colour options

Furthermore, the Suzuki Gixxer 155 and the Gixxer SF 155 will be available in the new Pearl Mira Red colour and the Metallic Triton Blue colours. The bikes also gets bold new 'Gixxer' graphics as part of the update. Both colours have been added to the existing colour range on the motorcycles. The Suzuki Gixxer 155 series uses the same 155 cc single-cylinder motor with 13.4 bhp and 13.8 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 5-speed transmission. The bike makes do single-channel ABS and disc brakes at both ends. The Suzuki Gixxer 155 street-fighter is now priced at ₹ 1.14 lakh, while the Gixxer SF 155 is priced at ₹ 1.25 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

The 2020 Gixxer 155 range has been relaunched with the bold new 'Gixxer' graphics on the fairing and fuel tank

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 twins also continue to use the same mechanicals. The bikes draw power from the 249 cc single-cylinder, SOHC engine with the company's Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS). The motor develops 26 bhp and 23 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension duties include telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The bikes also come with disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

