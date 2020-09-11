New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Suzuki GSX-R1000R Offered With 100th Anniversary Livery In Europe

Suzuki has launched the special blue and silver Suzuki GSX-R1000R 100th Anniversary Edition, and only 100 of these bikes will be made.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Suzuki celebrates 100th anniversary with new MotoGP livery for its flagship superbike

Highlights

  • The limited edition model will sport Suzuki's MotoGP livery
  • The silver and blue livery will be offered across Suzuki GSX-R models
  • Only 100 Suzuki GSX-R1000R bikes with MotoGP livery will be made

Suzuki is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2020, and to mark the occasion the Japanese brand has launched a special blue and silver livery for its GSX-R range. The flagship Suzuki GSX-R1000R sports the same retro-inspired livery as the Suzuki GSX-RR MotoGP machine, with a traditional blue and slate silver colour scheme paying homage to the early Grand Prix machines of the 1960s. Suzuki celebrates a significant year in 2020, being the 100th anniversary of the company, and the 60th anniversary of its entry into Grand Prix racing, plus 35 years since the first GSX-R was introduced.

Also Read: 2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000R Showcased In MotoGP Livery

bls41hck

The limited edition GSX-R1000R sports the silver and blue livery of the Suzuki MotoGP bike

As well as the MotoGP look, the Suzuki GSX-R1000R features the same variable valve timing system of the MotoGP bike, to boost torque and peak power, plus a comprehensive suite of electronics, such as 10 traction control modes, quickshifter, launch control and lean angle sensitive anti-lock braking system (ABS). There's also Showa Balance Free Forks, launch control, adjustable swingarm pivot, LED position lights, negative instrument display, Brembo radial-mount monobloc calipers and more, which have all been retained from the current GSX-R1000R.

kqkf2aqk

The 100th anniversary Suzuki flagship superbike has no other mechanical differences

0 Comments

The new livery and graphics will be available across all Suzuki GSX-R models, including the Suzuki GSX-R750, GSX-R600 and GSX-R125, depending on market availability. The flagship Suzuki superbike is offered on sale in India, but so far, there's no confirmation if any of the limited edition bikes will be offered on sale in India, even with special orders and advanced bookings. Among the middleweight GSX bikes, Suzuki India only offers the naked Suzuki GSX-S750, but doesn't offer the GSX-R750 on sale.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Tesla Launches Fast Electric Car Charging In Berlin, Says More Cities To Come Tesla Launches Fast Electric Car Charging In Berlin, Says More Cities To Come
Porsche 911 Carrera S Aero Kit Unveiled Porsche 911 Carrera S Aero Kit Unveiled
Suzuki GSX-R1000R Offered With 100th Anniversary Livery In Europe Suzuki GSX-R1000R Offered With 100th Anniversary Livery In Europe
2021 Benelli TRK 502X Revealed As QJMotor SRT500 2021 Benelli TRK 502X Revealed As QJMotor SRT500
Nikola To Engineer And Manufacture Its Pick Up Truck Badger With GM Nikola To Engineer And Manufacture Its Pick Up Truck Badger With GM
Lamborghini Produces 10,000 Aventadors In 9 Years Lamborghini Produces 10,000 Aventadors In 9 Years
Triumph Rocket 3 GT: All You Need To Know Triumph Rocket 3 GT: All You Need To Know
Suzuki Motor Corporation Purchases Additional Maruti Suzuki Shares, Raises Stake By 0.9 % Suzuki Motor Corporation Purchases Additional Maruti Suzuki Shares, Raises Stake By 0.9 %
Hyundai and Kia Dominate Mass SUV segment in India Hyundai and Kia Dominate Mass SUV segment in India
Bimota Tesi H2 Power Figures, Images Revealed Bimota Tesi H2 Power Figures, Images Revealed
General Motors Unveils Its Wireless Battery Management Technology General Motors Unveils Its Wireless Battery Management Technology
Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro Wins 2020 Transanatolia Rally Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro Wins 2020 Transanatolia Rally
Triumph Rocket 3 GT Bookings Open Triumph Rocket 3 GT Bookings Open
Automakers Seek Delays, Exemptions To India's Planned New Rules For Parts: Sources Automakers Seek Delays, Exemptions To India's Planned New Rules For Parts: Sources
2020 Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 60,950 2020 Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 60,950
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Hyundai and Kia Dominate Mass SUV segment in India
Hyundai and Kia Dominate Mass SUV segment in India
Tata Files Trademark For Camo & Dark Editions Of Gravitas, Altroz, Tiago & Tigor
Tata Files Trademark For Camo & Dark Editions Of Gravitas, Altroz, Tiago & Tigor
Lamborghini Produces 10,000 Aventadors In 9 Years
Lamborghini Produces 10,000 Aventadors In 9 Years
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities