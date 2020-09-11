Suzuki GSX-R1000R Offered With 100th Anniversary Livery In Europe

Suzuki is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2020, and to mark the occasion the Japanese brand has launched a special blue and silver livery for its GSX-R range. The flagship Suzuki GSX-R1000R sports the same retro-inspired livery as the Suzuki GSX-RR MotoGP machine, with a traditional blue and slate silver colour scheme paying homage to the early Grand Prix machines of the 1960s. Suzuki celebrates a significant year in 2020, being the 100th anniversary of the company, and the 60th anniversary of its entry into Grand Prix racing, plus 35 years since the first GSX-R was introduced.

The limited edition GSX-R1000R sports the silver and blue livery of the Suzuki MotoGP bike

As well as the MotoGP look, the Suzuki GSX-R1000R features the same variable valve timing system of the MotoGP bike, to boost torque and peak power, plus a comprehensive suite of electronics, such as 10 traction control modes, quickshifter, launch control and lean angle sensitive anti-lock braking system (ABS). There's also Showa Balance Free Forks, launch control, adjustable swingarm pivot, LED position lights, negative instrument display, Brembo radial-mount monobloc calipers and more, which have all been retained from the current GSX-R1000R.

The 100th anniversary Suzuki flagship superbike has no other mechanical differences

The new livery and graphics will be available across all Suzuki GSX-R models, including the Suzuki GSX-R750, GSX-R600 and GSX-R125, depending on market availability. The flagship Suzuki superbike is offered on sale in India, but so far, there's no confirmation if any of the limited edition bikes will be offered on sale in India, even with special orders and advanced bookings. Among the middleweight GSX bikes, Suzuki India only offers the naked Suzuki GSX-S750, but doesn't offer the GSX-R750 on sale.

