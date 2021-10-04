Suzuki GSX-R1000R Phantom Unveiled

  • Home
Special edition Suzuki GSX-R1000R Phanton features a matte black finish, contrasting with gold-coloured wheels and front forks.
authorBy Carandbike Team
04-Oct-21 10:27 PM IST
Highlights
  • Suzuki UK unveils special edition GSX-R1000R Phantom
  • Only 200 special edition bikes to be built and offered on sale
  • Suzuki GSX-R1000R Phantom unlikely to be offered on sale in India

Suzuki Motorcycle has unveiled a special edition Suzuki GSX-R1000R Phantom decked out in an all-black colour scheme and paired with gold wheels and Showa Balance Free front forks. The GSX-R1000R Phantom is powered by a 199 bhp inline four-cylinder engine, featuring the same variable valve timing system as the MotoGP world championship winning GSX-RR bike. It also gets a bi-directional quick shifter, lean sensitive 10-step traction control system and ABS, launch control, three power modes, and a Yoshimura exhaust with a R11 silencer with a black metal heatshield finish.

2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT Announced

The Suzuki GSX-R1000R Phantom features matte black finish with gold-finished wheels and Showa Balance Free front forks

The bike comes finished in matte black livery, and also comes with a single seat cowl that matches the colour scheme, with black decals. It gets several genuine Suzuki accessories such as a track-focussed brake and clutch lever guards, tank pad and fuel cap trim, and a smoked double bubble screen. According to Suzuki, the GSX-R1000R is "the most advanced, most exciting GSX-R in history." Other highlights include full-LED lighting, and a full LCD instrument console, with the display readout showing speed, rpm, fuel gauge, instantaneous and average fuel consumption, ambient temperature, a freeze indicator and service reminders.

Also Read: 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Review

Only 200 Suzuki GSX-R1000R Phantom special edition bikes will be built and offered on sale.

The chassis is more compact and narrower compared to previous models,and the new bolt-on subframe consists of square aluminium tubing, which reduces weight by about 38 per cent. The bike weighs just 203 kg, and only 200 units of the GSX-R1000R will be built and offered on sale in Europe, for 17,499 GBP (approximately Rs. 18 lakh). The Suzuki GSX-R1000R Phantom special edition is not expected to be available on sale in India.

