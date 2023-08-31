Suzuki Unveils 2024 GSX-R1000 With Updated Paint Schemes
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
31-Aug-23 02:18 PM IST
Highlights
- The 2024 GSX-R1000 comes with refreshed paint schemes.
- The bike is equipped with a 999 cc inline four-cylinder engine producing 194.45 bhp and 117 Nm of torque.
- The bike features dual-channel ABS, traction control, ride modes, quick shifter, Showa Springs and Brembo callipers.
Suzuki recently introduced its refreshed lineup in the international market for the 2024 model year. Among the refreshed offerings is the GSX-R1000. While retaining its mechanical specifications, Suzuki has given the GSX-R1000 a range of new paint schemes.
The bike comes in two paint schemes. The Glass Matte Mechanical Gray variant with dark red wheels or the Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Glass Sparkle Black scheme, with blue graphics on the fairing and wheels. Both options are complemented by gold-anodized suspension components. Moreover, the race-inspired Pearl Brilliant White and Metallic Triton Blue paint scheme with bright blue wheels and suspension components adds another layer of choice for buyers. The design elements of the GSX-R1000 remain intact, including the small diamond-shaped headlamp, angular side fairing, sculpted fuel tank, sharp tail, and exhaust canister.
Coming to its powertrain, the 2024 GSX-R1000 continues to be powered by a 999 cc water-cooled inline four-cylinder petrol engine. The engine generates 194.45 bhp and 117 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission and 16 litres of fuel capacity.
As for the bike's safety features, the bike has dual-channel ABS, a ten-level traction control system, low rpm assist, Suzuki easy start, ride-by-wire technology, launch control, a quick shifter, and a trio of riding modes. Showa Springs and Brembo callipers handle the suspension and braking responsibilities.
Written by:- RONIT AGARWAL