Suzuki Unveils 2024 GSX-R1000 With Updated Paint Schemes

Suzuki recently introduced its refreshed lineup in the international market for the 2024 model year. Among the refreshed offerings is the GSX-R1000. While retaining its mechanical specifications, Suzuki has given the GSX-R1000 a range of new paint schemes.

The bike comes in two paint schemes. The Glass Matte Mechanical Gray variant with dark red wheels or the Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Glass Sparkle Black scheme, with blue graphics on the fairing and wheels. Both options are complemented by gold-anodized suspension components. Moreover, the race-inspired Pearl Brilliant White and Metallic Triton Blue paint scheme with bright blue wheels and suspension components adds another layer of choice for buyers. The design elements of the GSX-R1000 remain intact, including the small diamond-shaped headlamp, angular side fairing, sculpted fuel tank, sharp tail, and exhaust canister.

Coming to its powertrain, the 2024 GSX-R1000 continues to be powered by a 999 cc water-cooled inline four-cylinder petrol engine. The engine generates 194.45 bhp and 117 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission and 16 litres of fuel capacity.



As for the bike's safety features, the bike has dual-channel ABS, a ten-level traction control system, low rpm assist, Suzuki easy start, ride-by-wire technology, launch control, a quick shifter, and a trio of riding modes. Showa Springs and Brembo callipers handle the suspension and braking responsibilities.







