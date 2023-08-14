Login

India-Made Suzuki V-Strom SX To Be Launched In Japan

The made-in-India 250 cc Suzuki V-Strom SX will be exported to Japan, as well as other markets later this year.
By Preetam Bora

2 mins read

14-Aug-23 12:16 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • India-made V-Strom SX to be launched in Japan this year
  • Suzuki V-Strom SX won Motorcycle of the Year award at 2023 C&B awards
  • It's made a strong impression in Indian market

The Suzuki V-Strom SX will be exported from India later this year and will be launched in the brand’s home market of Japan later this year. The 250 cc V-Strom SX is made in India and was launched just over a year ago and has made a strong impression in the Indian market. The V-Strom SX even won the coveted car&bike Two-Wheeler of the Year at the 2023 carandbike Awards. According to sources in Suzuki Motorcycle India, the V-Strom SX will go on sale in Japan soon, followed by other markets, possibly even in Europe.

 

 

The Suzuki V-Strom SX is based on the 250 cc Suzuki Gixxer 250 and is powered by the same 249 cc, single-cylinder engine which makes 26.1 bhp at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,300 rpm. Dressed in ADV clothing, the V-Strom SX is more of a sport tourer than an off-road ready true-blue adventure bike. With a design and stance that makes it look bigger than what it is, coupled with a tractable engine and very good road manners, the Suzuki V-Strom SX has made a strong impression in India.

 

The Suzuki V-Strom SX will be offered on sale in Japan soon and will carry similar specifications as the India-spec model, including the same 249 cc single-cylinder engine and 6-speed gearbox. The V-Strom SX will ride on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel combination, along with telescopic front forks and a 7-step preload adjustable monoshock rear suspension. It comes with dual-channel ABS, and the wheels are shod with block-pattern dual-sport tyres. Suzuki also intends to introduce the made-in-India V-Strom SX in other markets apart from Japan.

# Suzuki V-Strom SX# Suzuki Motorcycle India# SMIPL# Suzuki Bikes

