2023 carandbike Awards: Toyota Innova Hycross, Suzuki V-Strom SX Take Top Honours

The Toyota Innova Hycross is the C&B Car of the Year, and the C&B Two-Wheeler Of the Year is the Suzuki V-Strom SX
One of India’s oldest and most reputed automobile awards is back to recognise the best cars and two-wheelers in the industry. With over 50 cars, motorcycles and scooters in the fray, the winners of the 2023 car&bike Awards have been announced. The Car of the Year has been awarded to the Toyota Innova Hycross, and the Suzuki V-Strom SX has been chosen as the car&bike Two-Wheeler of the Year. 

Our esteemed jury busy evaluating the cars at BIC 

The 2023 car&bike Awards and Jury Round was spearheaded by car&bike Editor-in-Chief Girish Karkera. The car jury also included Raj Kapoor, Motorsport Constructor & Auto Analyst, Parth Ghorpade, Race Driver (Indian Racing League), Anushriya Gulati, Race Car Driver & Cross-Country Rider, Shams Raza Naqvi, Senior Editor, car&bike, Kingshuk Dutta, Assistant Editor, car&bike, Seshan Vijayraghavan, Principal Correspondent, car&bike and Ninad Mirajgaonkar, Head (Curated Content), car&bike.

Our bike jury members standing proud next to the nominations at BIC

The two-wheeler jury was led by Preetam Bora, Senior Editor, car&bike and included Sagar Sheldekar, Two-Wheeler Expert & Content Creator. Rishad Cooper, Two-Wheeler Expert, Siddhant Karnick, Actor & Petrolhead, Shams Raza Naqvi, Senior Editor, car&bike and Kingshuk Dutta, Assistant Editor, car&bike.

 

“The car&bike awards recognises and honours the best amongst all new cars and bikes launched last year. 2022 has seen a year of resurgence for the automotive industry and in that, brands have come up with some gems that require this special accolade. We have taken a scientific approach with the help of our jury experts and audit partners to justify our top picks. My best wishes to all the winners,” said Girish Karkera, Editor-in-Chief, carandbike.

The Triumph Tiger 1200 showcasing its mantle at BIC 

The winners were selected among more than 50 nominations which were put through stringent assessments by two separate juries for cars and two-wheelers at the Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida. After a thorough and elaborate assessment, followed by voting, the winners were chosen, with the votes and data being validated by Divergent Insights, the validation partners. 

The Mercedes-Benz EQS winning Luxury Car of the Year

The awards ceremony was held at Andaz, Aerocity, New Delhi, amidst a gathering of some of the most illustrious leaders of the Indian Automobile industry. Winners of the top honours, including Car of the Year, Motorcycle of the Year and Electric Scooter of the Year, among others, were felicitated during the awards ceremony. Members of the auto industry were also invited to present the awards across different segments, and several categories to the winners. 

 

Now in its 18th year, the car&bike Awards have grown to clearly stand out amongst the clutter of automotive awards in India, by being the most credible and fair. Two separate juries of eminent, experienced, and multi-skilled jurors evaluated and judged the two product categories: cars and bikes. 

The Ola S1 showcasing why it deserves to win the Electric Scooter of the Year

The car&bike Awards also have the distinction of having India’s most voted for Viewers’ Choice categories. The car&bike Viewers’ Choice Car, Motorcycle and Scooter of the Year are sought-after trophies at each year’s event. The 2023 car&bike Awards Viewers’ Choice Car of the Year is the Kia Carens, car&bike Viewers’ Choice Motorcycle of the Year is the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, and the car&bike Viewers’ Choice Electric Scooter of the Year is the Ola S1.

 

Full List of Winners:

CATEGORY      OVERALL WINNERS
CARS 
Car of the YearToyota Innova Hycross
Compact Car of the YearMaruti Suzuki Baleno
Hybrid of the YearToyota Innova Hycross (Hybrid)
SUV of the YearHyundai Tucson
Luxury SUV of the YearJeep Grand Cherokee
Sedan of the YearHonda City eHEV
Family Car of the YearKia Carens
Performance Car of the YearLamborghini Urus Performante
Compact Electric Car of the YearVolvo XC 40 Recharge
Luxury Electric Car of the YearBMW i4
Luxury Car of the YearMercedes EQS
Iconic Launch of the YearMercedes-Maybach S-Class

 

BIKES 
Motorcycle of the YearSuzuki V-Strom SX
Motorcycle of the Year (Upto 250 cc)Suzuki V-Strom SX
Premium Motorcycle of the Year (250-500 cc)2022 KTM RC 390
Adventure Motorcycle of the YearTriumph Tiger 1200
Electric Scooter of the YearOla S1
Modern Classic Motorcycle of the YearRoyal Enfield Hunter 350
Sportsbike of the YearDucati Streetfighter V2

 

VIEWERS’ CHOICE 
car&bike Viewers’ Choice Car of the YearKia Carens
car&bike Viewers’ Choice Motorcycle of the YearRoyal Enfield Hunter 350
car&bike Viewers’ Choice Electric Two-Wheeler of the YearOla S1
car&bike Electric Four-Wheeler of the YearTata Tiago EV
car&bike Viewers’ Choice Pre-Owned Car of the YearMaruti Suzuki Swift

 

SPECIAL CITATIONS 
Safety FirstVW Group
Best Customer ExperienceLexus
Upgrade of the YearMG ZS EV
Design of the YearCitroen C3
Off-Roader Of the YearMahindra Scorpio N
