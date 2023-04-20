carandbike Awards 2023: Toyota Innova HyCross Is Car Of The Year

Having been adjudged the hybrid car of the year 2023, the new Toyota Innova HyCross also took home the top honours at the 2023 carandbike Awards. The MPV was adjudged the Car Of The Year 2023 ahead of the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Maybach S-class, Hyundai Tucson, and more.

The HyCross marked many firsts for the Innova brand in the country including being the first to sit on a front-wheel drive monocoque platform and feature strong hybrid technology. The HyCross also pushed the Innova brand more upmarket, sitting above the Innova Crysta which remains on sale in a diesel-only avatar.

In the hands of the Jury, the MPV performed well across all parameters including safety, technology, ride and handling, and cabin comfort.

Unlike the Crysta, the HyCross is a petrol-only model with lower variants offered with a 2.0-litre petrol engine while higher variants feature strong hybrid tech – making it fuel efficient as well. In typical Innova fashion, the HyCross is available in both six and seven-seat layouts with the top variants packing in plenty of tech including ADAS functions, ventilated front seats, multi-zone climate control, powered driver seat, panoramic sunroof and more.

The HyCross was launched in India late last year and has gotten a strong start in the market. Toyota has reported strong demand for the model with the company itself posting some of its best monthly sales numbers at the tail end of FY2023.