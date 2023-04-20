  • Home
carandbike Awards 2023: Kia Carens Voted Viewers’ Choice Car Of The Year

Kia’s versatile MPV received the highest votes in the Viewers’ Choice Car of the Year online poll.
authorBy carandbike Team
20-Apr-23 09:37 PM IST
Kia Carens.jpg
Highlights
  • Kia Carens is a hit with the audience; wins the Viewers’ Choice Car of the Year award.
  • Launched early in 2022, the Carens arrived at a shockingly low starting price of Rs 8.99 lakh.
  • The Carens is available in petrol and diesel forms, with iMT and automatic transmissions.

In yet another victory for the Korean carmaker, the versatile Kia Carens was chosen by the viewers as the Viewers’ Choice Car of the Year at the carandbike Awards 2023. Launched in 2022 at a shockingly low starting price of Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Carens made an instant impact for Kia India, with over 50,000 orders being placed for the MPV within a month of its market introduction. Since then, the Carens has established itself as one of Kia’s most popular models.

 

Also Read: Kia India Silently Updates Its Model Line-Up For 2023

The Carens – based on the same platform that underpins the Kia Seltos and available in six- and seven-seat forms – has proven to be a fresh alternative to existing, established MPVs, and also bridged the yawning gap that existed between two of India’s most popular MPVs – the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the Toyota Innova Crysta.

 

Also Read: Kia Carens 3-Row MPV Review

 

The Carens, in true Kia fashion, offers buyers a plethora of powertrains to choose from. The MPV is available with a 1.5-litre, naturally-aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine, as well as the newly-introduced 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that puts out an impressive 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. Kia also offers a choice of an intelligent manual transmission (iMT) as well as automatic transmissions for the turbo-petrol (7-speed dual-clutch transmission) and diesel (6-speed torque convertor) versions of the MPV.

Standard safety equipment on the Kia Carens includes six airbags, electronic stability control, hill start assist, vehicle stability management, all-wheel disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring, three-point seat belts for all passengers and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

 

Prices for the Kia Carens presently start at Rs 10.45 lakh and top out at Rs 18.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

