Car Tyre Pressure: How To Check & How To Maintain
- Tyre pressure plays a big role in grip, comfort, braking and fuel efficiency
- Know how to check, what to check and other important tips
- Why correct tyre pressure matters? We tell you
One of the highly overlooked aspects of car ownership in India is tyre care, especially tyre pressure. It plays a big role in grip, comfort, braking and fuel efficiency, and simply asking the petrol pump attendant to check it on those occasional visits is not enough. The good news is it isn’t complicated. With a couple of simple tools and a bit of regular attention, you can easily keep your tyres in check. Let us guide you through the process.
How to check?
Every car comes with its recommended tyre pressure listed on a metal badge or sticker on the driver-side door pillar. It’s mentioned in both PSI and bar, for front and rear tyres. Also note that the values change for light load and full load, so always check this before filling the air.
When to check?
Always check tyre pressure when the tyres are cold, either in the morning before driving or after the car has been parked for a couple of hours. Air expands when hot, so checking after a drive gives a false reading. Regardless of outside temperature, always inflate tyres to the recommended pressure. Recheck after a long drive to ensure there are no punctures or leaks.
Also Read: Pre-Winter Car Care Tips: How to Keep Your Vehicle Up And Running In Cold Weather
What to use?
Invest in a good quality tyre pressure gauge, preferably a digital one for ease of use, and keep it handy. You can also opt for portable inflators with built-in gauges that run off a USB port or 12V socket. However, if your car runs larger tyres that need higher pressure, a heavy-duty manual pump rated up to 150 PSI is a better bet.
Don't forget the spare wheel
In addition to all four tyres, also check the spare wheel. In fact, it’s always recommended fill the spare wheel with slightly higher PSI, usually up to 60 PSI. That’s because spares lose air gradually and need to be ready for an emergency.
Don’t rely on TPMS
Nowadays, almost all cars come with a tyre pressure monitoring system. While they are helpful, you must not rely on them fully. They only get triggered when there is over 20 per cent air pressure loss. Manually check the tyre pressure every two weeks.
Nitrogen over normal air?
Both have their benefits and flaws. Nitrogen is usually more stable, there are fewer chances of blowouts, and improved tyre life due to its dry nature. But, unlike normal air, it’s not readily available everywhere and also, not free. Regular air is perfectly okay if the pressure is maintained.
Also Read: Nitrogen In Tyres: The Real Pros and Cons Explained
Why correct tyre pressure matters?
- Low pressure = poor mileage, heavy steering, faster tyre wear, more heat
- High pressure = harsh ride, less grip, uneven centre wear
- Correct pressure = safer braking, better handling, longer tyre life
