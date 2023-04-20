car&bike Awards 2023: Ola S1 Is The Electric Scooter Of The Year

The Ola S1 is a scooter that has a lot going for itself. It offers a good mix of features and performance along with good riding experience which led it to win car&bike’s 2023 Electric Scooter Of The Year award. It fended off tough competition from the formidable TVS iQube S, the brand new Vida V1 Pro and the dark horse, the Okinawa Okhi-90 in the category. The Ola S1 saw a huge update coming its way in the MoveOS3 software, which enhances the riding experience and the performance to a large extent as well.

The Ola S1 Pro scored higher than the other nominees in the segment in terms of performance, features offered and riding dynamics. Plus, the fact that Ola upgraded the software on the scooter three times in one year, shows how dedicated the company is to offer a better experience to its customers. Ola S1, in its top-spec ‘Pro’ variant also gets the highest claimed range and best performance. The scooter is competitively priced too and offers the best value for money, despite being surrounded by controversies in the year or so since sales began.

Ola claims that the MoveOS 3 software update also offers more pace in different riding modes. The acceleration on sports mode is now 20 per cent faster, on hyper mode, it is 10 per cent faster and the range is also said to improve by 2 to 5 per cent. The top-speed on the eco mode, which was earlier restricted to 40 kmph, has now been increased as well. The MoveOS 3 updates are offered on all variants of the scooter – S1 Air, S1 and the S1 Pro.