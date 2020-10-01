New Cars and Bikes in India
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2020: Honda's Monthly Sales Cross 5 Lakh Mark

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India sold a total of 526,865 units in September 2020, which is an 8.48 per cent growth over September 2019 sales of 485,663 units.

The Honda Hornet 2.0 is priced at Rs. 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram)

Highlights

  • Honda sold a total of 526,865 units in September 2020
  • Honda's September 2020 sales grew 18.67 per cent over August sales
  • Domestically, the company sold 500,887 units last month

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) sold a total of 526,865 units in September 2020, which is an 8.48 per cent growth over September 2019 sales of 485,663 units. Domestically, the company sold 500,887 units in September 2020 as compared to 455,896 units in September 2019, which is a growth of 10 per cent. Honda's September 2020 sales grew 18.67 per cent over the 443,969 units sold in August 2020. The company exported 25,978 units in September 2020 as well. This is the first time that Honda has breached the 5 lakh monthly sales mark since the pandemic began.

Also Read: Honda H'Ness CB 350 Unveiled In India; Prices To Start At ₹ 1.90 Lakh

0b51m6go

(Honda's September sales breached the 5 lakh mark for the first time since the pandemic began)

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. Commented, "In September, Honda recorded a strong 75 per cent surge in test rides and a significant 20 per cent jump in enquiries on month-on-month basis. While the sustained uptick in customer sentiments has boosted the confidence of our network on ground, Honda will cautiously monitor inventory levels in the run up to festivals. Adding new excitement in the market and stimulating demand are our two brand new models. We will delight our customers with new attractive retail finance offers with up to 100 per cent loan value and low down-payment scheme. Coupled with Honda's secured online booking platform and all new H'Ness CB 350, Honda is turbo-charging the retail environment ahead of festive season."

Also Read: Honda's Overall August 2020 Sales See 4.3 Per Cent Growth

4qad8kp

(Honda is planning for increased demand during the festive season)

The latest product from HMSI to hit the market is the all-new Honda H'Ness CB 350, which is a retro styled motorcycle and it will be positioned as a premium product in the 350-500 cc motorcycle segment, and will be sold through Honda's BigWing dealership network in India. The Honda H'Ness CB 350 will take on the leaders in the modern classic segment, including the bestselling Royal Enfield Classic 350, Benelli Imperiale 400, Jawa and the upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The Honda H'Ness CB 350 has been manufactured in India, with inputs from Honda Japan.

