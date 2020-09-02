New Cars and Bikes in India
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2020: Honda's Overall Sales See 4.3 Per Cent Growth

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India sold a total of 443,969 units in August 2020, which is an increase of 4.3 per cent in comparison to 425,664 units sold in August 2019.

Honda sold 428,231 two-wheelers in the domestic market in August 2020.

  • Honda sold a total of 443,969 units in August 2020
  • It despatched 428,231 two-wheelers in the domestic market
  • Domestic sales in August were 38% more than July sales

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India registered a growth of 4.3 per cent in Y-o-Y sales with 443,969 units sold in August 2020 in comparison to 425,664 units sold in August 2019. This includes 428,231 units of domestic sales and 15,738 units of export in August 2020. Honda registered sales of four lakh plus units for the first time in FY'21 and the company's domestic sales grew one per cent as well. In comparison to July 2020, Honda's sales grew 38 per cent with 321,583 units sold. The other important thing to note is that Honda's domestic sales have been growing by one lakh units for the third consecutive month. The company sold 2.02 lakh units domestically in June 2020, 3.09 lakh units in July 2020 and 4.28 lakh units in August 2020.

(Honda exported 15,738 units in August 2020 )

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "In August, over 90 per cent of our network is back to business and we are seeing some green shoots with higher customer enquiries. Honda's domestic sales crossed 4 lakh units' mark for the first time this fiscal on back of improved supplies and higher utilisation of production capacity. With festivals approaching, our line-up of 14 models including our latest motorcycle Hornet 2.0 will excite new customers."

The other big update from Honda in August 2020 was the launch of the Hornet 2.0. The Hornet 2.0 is the first motorcycle in the 180-200 cc segment from Honda. It is powered by a 184.4 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine which makes maximum power of 17.03 bhp at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 16.1 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed manual transmission.

