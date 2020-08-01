New Cars and Bikes in India

Two-Wheeler Sales July 2020: Honda Registers Drop Of 29.32 Per Cent In Year On Year Sales

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India despatched a total of 321,583 units in July 2020 in comparison to 455,000 in July last year, which is a drop of 29.32 per cent.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos

Highlights

  • Honda despatched a total of 321,583 units in July 2020
  • The company's despatches grew 53 per cent over June 2020
  • Honda has sold over 11 lakh BS6 two-wheelers till date

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) despatched 321,583 units in July 2020 which is a drop of 29.32 per cent when compared to 455,000 units in July last year. The company's domestic despatch in July 2020 included 309,332 two-wheelers which was a strong growth of 53 per cent over June 2020. Exports too accelerated to 12,251 units which is an increase of 52 per cent over 8,042 units exported in June 2020. This is the first instance of HMSI crossing three lakh unit despatches in a month after the government initiated Unlock protocol.

Also Read: HMSI's BS6 Range Crosses 11 Lakh Unit Sales In India 

Honda

Honda Bikes

Activa 5G

Activa 6G

CB Shine

CB Shine SP

SP 125

Dio

CB Unicorn 160

Livo

CB Unicorn 150

CD 110 Dream

X-Blade

Aviator

Grazia

Dream Yuga

CRF1100L Africa Twin

Activa 125 FI

Dream Neo

CBR 1000RR

Gold Wing

CB300R

CBR650R

CB 1000R

Africa Twin

CB1000R Plus

5tt0ob2

(The Honda Shine 125 and the Activa 6G continue to be the bestsellers for the company in the domestic market)

Elaborating on the evolving market and July'20 sales trend, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Meeting market demand with safety and increased efficiency, Honda's sales momentum continues to accelerate in the 3 months since resuming operations - jumping 400 per cent from 54,000 in May to 2 lakh units in June, and now breaching the 3 lakh mark. Intermittent regional lockdowns across India slowed down the retail momentum gained in June as the percentage of operational network dropped to 80 per cent in July. With India moving to Unlock 3.0, we are cautiously optimistic of the demand. While the physical inventory level at our dealerships is less than a month's sales, giving us confidence is the growth in new enquiries on back of increasing acceptability of Honda's newly launched BS-VI models with advanced technology and features."

Also Read: 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Bookings Begin; India Launch Soon

0 Comments

The company launched its first BS6 product in September 2019 and since then it has sold over 11 lakh BS6 two-wheelers in India, even with turbulent times in the last few months due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda Activa 5G with Immediate Rivals

Honda Activa 5G
Honda
Activa 5G

Popular Honda Bikes

Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 54,632 - 56,897 *
Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
₹ 65,419 - 66,919 *
Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine
₹ 68,812 - 73,512 *
Honda CB Shine SP
Honda CB Shine SP
₹ 64,098 - 68,015 *
Honda SP 125
Honda SP 125
₹ 74,407 - 78,607 *
Honda Dio
Honda Dio
₹ 61,497 - 64,847 *
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Unicorn 160
₹ 94,548 *
Honda Livo
Honda Livo
₹ 70,056 *
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Honda CB Unicorn 150
₹ 78,815 *
Honda CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
₹ 64,505 - 65,505 *
Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade
₹ 1.07 - 1.11 Lakh *
Honda Aviator
Honda Aviator
₹ 55,832 - 60,186 *
Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia
₹ 73,912 - 80,978 *
Honda Dream Yuga
Honda Dream Yuga
₹ 54,247 *
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
₹ 15.35 - 16.1 Lakh *
Honda Activa 125 FI
Honda Activa 125 FI
₹ 68,997 - 75,997 *
Honda Dream Neo
Honda Dream Neo
₹ 52,299 - 52,590 *
Honda CBR 1000RR
Honda CBR 1000RR
₹ 16.43 - 19.28 Lakh *
Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
₹ 27.79 Lakh *
Honda CB300R
Honda CB300R
₹ 2.42 Lakh *
Honda CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
₹ 7.7 Lakh *
Honda CB 1000R
Honda CB 1000R
₹ 13.38 Lakh *
Honda Africa Twin
Honda Africa Twin
₹ 13.5 Lakh *
Honda CB1000R Plus
Honda CB1000R Plus
₹ 14.47 Lakh *
View More
Jawa Perak 1
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda CB Shine is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda CB Shine is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities