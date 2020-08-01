Two-Wheeler Sales July 2020: Honda Registers Drop Of 29.32 Per Cent In Year On Year Sales

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) despatched 321,583 units in July 2020 which is a drop of 29.32 per cent when compared to 455,000 units in July last year. The company's domestic despatch in July 2020 included 309,332 two-wheelers which was a strong growth of 53 per cent over June 2020. Exports too accelerated to 12,251 units which is an increase of 52 per cent over 8,042 units exported in June 2020. This is the first instance of HMSI crossing three lakh unit despatches in a month after the government initiated Unlock protocol.

(The Honda Shine 125 and the Activa 6G continue to be the bestsellers for the company in the domestic market)

Elaborating on the evolving market and July'20 sales trend, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Meeting market demand with safety and increased efficiency, Honda's sales momentum continues to accelerate in the 3 months since resuming operations - jumping 400 per cent from 54,000 in May to 2 lakh units in June, and now breaching the 3 lakh mark. Intermittent regional lockdowns across India slowed down the retail momentum gained in June as the percentage of operational network dropped to 80 per cent in July. With India moving to Unlock 3.0, we are cautiously optimistic of the demand. While the physical inventory level at our dealerships is less than a month's sales, giving us confidence is the growth in new enquiries on back of increasing acceptability of Honda's newly launched BS-VI models with advanced technology and features."

The company launched its first BS6 product in September 2019 and since then it has sold over 11 lakh BS6 two-wheelers in India, even with turbulent times in the last few months due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

