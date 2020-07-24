Honda 2Wheelers BS6 Range Sales Cross 11 Lakh Units In India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced that its cumulative BS6 two-wheeler sales have crossed the 11 lakh units mark in the domestic market. The manufacturer commenced despatches of its BS6 vehicles in September 2019, and the new milestone has been achieved in about nine months. It also needs to be noted that the past four months have been one of the worst for the auto sector due to the Coronavirus pandemic, which makes the achievement all the more special. In contrast, Honda's main competitor, Hero MotoCorp only transitioned to BS6 emission norms earlier this year.

The Honda Shine 125 and the Activa 6G continue to be bestsellers for the brand in the domestic market



Speaking about the milestone, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, HMSI, said, "It's a matter of great pride for us at Honda, that our 11 advanced BS6 models have won the vote of confidence & created a new Joy of riding amongst Customers across India. Truly, it's a quiet revolution from Honda in the BSVI era as our product portfolio stands out as the Industry's most diverse starting from 110 cc scooters and motorcycles going up to 1100 cc premium adventure bike. As many customers are now preferring personal mobility for safety and hygiene in the challenging times of New Normal, Honda is unlocking new value with its many initiatives like online bookings, attractive retail finance schemes, industry-first up to six year's warranty option etc."

Honda says that the company had already clocked over 6.5 lakh units of BS6 two-wheeler sales between October and March during the 2019-20 financial year. The other 2.5 lakh despatches have happened in the past four months amidst the lockdown. HMSI transitioned to the BS6 norms with the Activa 125, which was followed by the SP 125, Activa 6G, Dio, CB Unicorn 160, and the CB Shine 125. The company also used this opportunity to discontinue some of its low-selling models including the Honda Activa-i, Aviator, CBR 250R and the Navi. The latter though is still exported from India to Latin American markets.

The Honda Grazia 125, Livo 110, CD Dream 110 and the X-Blade 160 have been the latest models to meet BS6 emission norms

Honda 2Wheelers India has been on a product offensive over the past few weeks introducing the BS6 compliant versions of the Livo 110, Grazia 125, CD Dream 110 and the X-Blade 160. The company also commenced deliveries of the 2020 Honda Africa Twin 1100 in June this year. Honda's BS6 compliant range has seen comprehensive changes to the powertrain with the inclusion of technologies like Enhanced Smart Power (eSP), programmed fuel injection (PGM-Fi) and ACG starter motor. The latter brings a one-touch silent start feature to Honda offerings along with the engine kill switch. All two-wheelers have also received cosmetic upgrades. Honda offers a six-year warranty package with its BS6 range that includes a 3-year standard warranty and a 3-year extended warranty as optional.

