Two-Wheeler Sales June 2020: Honda 2Wheelers Sees 55 Per Cent YoY Decline; Retail Sales See Double-Digit Growth Over May

Honda's sales for June 2020 stood at 210,879, a decline of 55 per cent as compared to 476,364 units sold in June 2019. The month-on-month despatches though saw a three-fold hike as most of the company's outlets resumed operations.

Updated:
HMSI's retail sales crossed the 3 lakh mark in June 2020

  • Honda's year-on-year despatches witnessed a 55 per cent drop
  • Honda's exports grew by 100 per cent with 8042 units shipped in June
  • Honda launched 3 refreshed models in June - Grazia 125, CD 110 & Livo 110

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced its total sales (domestic+export) for June 2020 with despatches of 210,879 units. The company witnessed a year-on-year decline of 55 per cent, as compared to 476,364 units sold in June 2019. However, the manufacturer managed to see a sharp increase in month-on-month sales when compared to the 54,820 units that were despatched in May 2020. With over 95 per cent of Honda's network resuming operations since the first week of June, the company's retail sales have crossed the three lakh mark, a growth of 156 per cent, when compared to the 1.15 lakh units that were sold in May this year.

Also Read: Hero Sees 26.86 Per Cent YoY Decline In June, Despatches Quadrupled From May 2020

Speaking on the growing demand, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, HMSI said, "Around 95 per cent of Honda dealers resumed their business, while our supply chain further stabilised to align with the rebooting of our production operations in all the four plants. With over 150 per cent spike in our retails, June turned out to be the first confidence booster."

Honda has seen an increase in demand post lockdown as more people are opting for personal vehicles

Honda 2Wheelers India's domestic sales stood at 202,837 units in June 2020, a decline of 55 per cent year-on-year. Meanwhile, the company exported 8042 units in June as against 25,476 units during the same month last year. The exports have seen a 100 per cent jump month-on-month, considering the company shipped 820 vehicles in May this year.

Also Read: 2020 Honda Africa Twin Deliveries Begin In India

0 Comments

Honda stated that it managed to service over 22 lakh vehicles in June 2020, doubling the number of vehicles from 10.5 lakh in May this year. June was also an eventful month for the company from the perspective of its products. The brand launched three BS6 compliant models - Honda Grazia 125, Honda Livo 110, and Honda CD Dream 110 - and commenced deliveries of the 2020 Africa Twin. Guleria also said that Honda is witnessing new demand post lockdown as more people are opting for personal mobility options over public transport systems.

