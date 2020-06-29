2020 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports Deliveries Begin In India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has begun the deliveries of the 2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports in India. There are two variants of the motorcycle on sale in India, one with a 6-speed manual gearbox and one with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Both models are priced at ₹ 15.35 lakh and ₹ 16.10 lakh, respectively. Launched in March 2020, the updated Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sport is now finally being delivered to customers. HMSI handed the keys over to the first customer at its Honda BigWing showroom in Gurugram, Haryana.

(The engine on the new Africa Twin gets a slight bump in displacement and makes more power and torque)

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Starting the BSVI era of its premium motorcycle business, Honda introduced the brand new 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports in March this year. We are pleased to announce the first delivery to the proud True Adventure lover. The 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports takes the 'go anywhere' spirit one step ahead. So pack your bags and get ready as True Adventure is back!"

(The 2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports was launched in India in March 2020)

The biggest update on the new Africa Twin is to the engine. It now displaces 1,084 cc instead of 999 cc and offers 7 per cent more torque along with 6 per cent more peak power. The basic architecture of the engine has been retained, but the parallel-twin mill now gets a longer stroke, up from 75.1 mm to 81.5 mm, and retains the same 92 mm bore. It pumps out 101 bhp at 7,500 rpm and the peak torque rating is 105 Nm at 6,250 rpm. The engine now gets lighter Aluminium cylinder sleeves and redesigned engine casings, resulting in the manual transmission engine of the 2020 Africa Twin being 2.5 kg lighter than before, while the automatic DCT (dual-clutch transmission) engine is 2.2 kg lighter.

The Adventure Sports model gets a bigger fuel tank, a taller windscreen and a bigger bashplate over the standard model. The design on the new model has changed. It now becomes sharper and the headlamps have been slightly tweaked as well, to give a leaner, meaner and an aggressive look to the motorcycle.

(A completely new touchscreen instrument panel is offered in the 2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin)

The electronics suite of the 2020 Honda Africa Twin has also been updated, with the Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), now powered by a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU). The engine now features four power levels and three levels of electronic engine braking, with seven levels of HSTC. Honda has also added wheelie control with three levels of input. The new touchscreen instrument panel now offers Bluetooth audio as well as Apple CarPlay connectivity. The new Africa Twin gets four default riding mode options - Tour, Urban, Gravel and Off-Road, and two more additional, and customisable riding modes. The dual-channel ABS system offers on-road and off-road settings, and ABS on the rear wheel can be switched off completely.

The 2020 Honda CRF 1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sport will go up against the Triumph Tiger 900, which has been launched in India recently and the BMW F 750 GS along with the F 850 GS.

