Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Begins Online Bookings For Its Two-Wheelers

Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India (HMSI) has announced the launch of its online booking platform for its two-wheelers.

Highlights

  • Honda announces 'online booking' for its two-wheelers
  • Customers can choose a scooter/motorcycle online and book the same
  • In case of cancellation, HMSI will refund the full booking amount

Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India (HMSI) has announced its new online booking platform on the company's website. Interested customers can now book Honda scooters and motorcycles online. Honda says that the online booking platform is secure and offers convenience to its customers in times of the current Coronavirus pandemic. Customers can book desired two-wheeler, select the colour and the variant and even the authorized Honda dealership from where they would like to take the delivery of the vehicle. The entire process can be completed in six steps.

Also Read: Honda X-Blade BS6 Launched In India

