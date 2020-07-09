Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Begins Online Bookings For Its Two-Wheelers

Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India (HMSI) has announced its new online booking platform on the company's website. Interested customers can now book Honda scooters and motorcycles online. Honda says that the online booking platform is secure and offers convenience to its customers in times of the current Coronavirus pandemic. Customers can book desired two-wheeler, select the colour and the variant and even the authorized Honda dealership from where they would like to take the delivery of the vehicle. The entire process can be completed in six steps.

(Honda has been on a launching spree. The company launched the BS6 Grazia, BS6 Livo and the BS6 X-Blade in the last one month or so)

Emphasising on enhancing digital engagement of customers with the brand, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Digitisation is the key to connect with the contactless customer in this era of new normal. The online booking platform on our official website maximises customer convenience of booking their favourite Honda 2wheeler without stepping out. The entire vehicle selection and booking journey is secured and has been compressed into few simple clicks thus allowing customers to relax with peace of mind."

Customers can choose to make the online booking payment of ₹ 1,999 via credit card, debit card, UPI, net banking and other modes. The online booking process also allows the customer to review and make changes if need be. In case of cancellation, Honda will refund the full booking amount without deducting any transaction charges. Honda is currently on a launching spree and has launched the BS6 Grazia, BS6 Livo and the BS6 X-Blade in the last one month.

