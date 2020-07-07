New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Honda X-Blade BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 1.05 Lakh

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the 2020 Honda X-Blade, with prices starting at Rs. 1.05 lakh (ex-showroom, Noida). The motorcycle will be available in two variants which are - single disc up front and dual disc (disc brake at the rear).

| Updated:
2,482  Views
View Photos
The Honda X-Blade BS6 will be sold in two variants - single disc and dual disc

Highlights

  • The Honda X-Blade BS6 gets a host of styling updates
  • It will be available in two variants - single disc & dual disc
  • It gets a BS6 compliant 160 cc engine, making 13.67 bhp & 14.7 Nm

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the BS6 Honda X-Blade, with prices starting at ₹ 1.05 lakh (ex-showroom, Noida). The motorcycle will be available in two variants, one with a single disc up front and the other with a disc brake up front and at the rear as well. Targeted at young buyers, the new X-Blade gets a host of styling updates along with a BS6 compliant engine. The robo-faced LED headlamp is new and so is the LED tail lamp. The fuel tank is new too and gets a muscular, sculpted design. The motorcycle also gets a dual-outlet exhaust as well. Other bits which accentuate the sporty demeanour of the motorcycle are new graphics, wheel stripes, split grab-rails, sporty looking covers for the front forks and sides and a link-type gear shifter.

Also Read: 2020 Honda Africa Twin Deliveries Begin In India

Honda

Honda Bikes

Activa 5G

CB Shine

Activa 6G

SP 125

Dio

CB Shine SP

CB Unicorn 160

Livo

CB Unicorn 150

CD 110 Dream

Grazia

CRF1100L Africa Twin

Aviator

Dream Yuga

Activa 125 FI

Dream Neo

CBR 1000RR

Gold Wing

CB300R

CBR650R

CB 1000R

Africa Twin

CB1000R Plus

n7lo40lk

(The Honda X-Blade BS6 gets a bunch of styling upgrades, particularly at the front)

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "The new X-Blade BS6 is inspired by the dreams of success oriented young enthusiasts. The generation which aspires to 'Look Beyond' will find it hard to resist Honda's globally acclaimed superior technology, new features like dual petal disc brakes with ABS, Engine Stop Switch and new dynamic stripe design of the new X-Blade BS6."

Also Read: Honda Livo BS6 Launched In India

mahrplb

(The 160 cc engine on the X-Blade BS6 makes 13.67 bhp and 14.7 Nm)

The engine on the X-Blade also gets heavily updated. The 160 cc engine now gets programmed fuel injection that uses eight on-board sensors that constantly inject optimum air and fuel mixture that offers better performance and efficiency. The engine also gets a counter-balancer along with Honda Eco Technology, reducing vibrations and offering smoother power delivery along with better acceleration. The engine makes 13.67 bhp at 8,000 rpm while the peak torque output is rated at 14.7 Nm coming in at 5,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox like before. The single disc variant weighs 143 kg while the dual disc variant is a kg heavier (kerb weight).

s1ua9od

(The Honda X-Blade BS6 will go up against the Hero Xtreme 160R, Bajaj Pulsar NS 160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Suzuki Gixxer 155)

In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycle is suspended on telescopic forks up front and the rear gets a monoshock unit. The X-Blade BS6 is built around a flexible diamond frame. The front end gets a 276 mm petal disc along with a single-channel ABS while the rear gets a 220 mm disc or a 130 mm drum. New features include a digital instrument console, hazard lamps and an engine kill-switch. The seat itself is a new unit. It is 582 mm long and 337 mm wide and Honda says it offers a comfortable perch during long commutes.

0 Comments

The 160 cc premium commuter segment is ripe with new and updated models. The Honda X-Blade BS6 will go up against the newly launched Hero Xtreme 160R, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and the Suzuki Gixxer 155.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda Activa 5G with Immediate Rivals

Honda Activa 5G
Honda
Activa 5G

Popular Honda Bikes

Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 54,632 - 56,897 *
Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine
₹ 68,812 - 73,512 *
Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
₹ 65,419 - 66,919 *
Honda SP 125
Honda SP 125
₹ 74,407 - 78,607 *
Honda Dio
Honda Dio
₹ 61,497 - 64,847 *
Honda CB Shine SP
Honda CB Shine SP
₹ 64,098 - 68,015 *
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Unicorn 160
₹ 94,548 *
Honda Livo
Honda Livo
₹ 70,056 *
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Honda CB Unicorn 150
₹ 78,815 *
Honda CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
₹ 64,505 - 65,505 *
Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia
₹ 73,912 - 80,978 *
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
₹ 15.35 - 16.1 Lakh *
Honda Aviator
Honda Aviator
₹ 55,832 - 60,186 *
Honda Dream Yuga
Honda Dream Yuga
₹ 54,247 *
Honda Activa 125 FI
Honda Activa 125 FI
₹ 68,997 - 75,997 *
Honda Dream Neo
Honda Dream Neo
₹ 52,299 - 52,590 *
Honda CBR 1000RR
Honda CBR 1000RR
₹ 16.43 - 19.28 Lakh *
Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
₹ 27.79 Lakh *
Honda CB300R
Honda CB300R
₹ 2.42 Lakh *
Honda CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
₹ 7.7 Lakh *
Honda CB 1000R
Honda CB 1000R
₹ 13.38 Lakh *
Honda Africa Twin
Honda Africa Twin
₹ 13.5 Lakh *
Honda CB1000R Plus
Honda CB1000R Plus
₹ 14.47 Lakh *
View More
Jawa 300 1
x
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
All New Honda City vs 2020 Hyundai Verna: Exclusive Comparison Review
All New Honda City vs 2020 Hyundai Verna: Exclusive Comparison Review
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities