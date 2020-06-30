New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Honda Livo BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 69,422

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the 2020 Honda Livo BS6, with prices starting at Rs. 69, 422 (ex-showroom, Jaipur). The new Livo BS6 gets updated with new technology, new features and new colours.

| Updated:
The Honda Livo BS6 is about Rs. 11,000 more expensive than its BS4 version

Highlights

  • The 2020 Honda Livo BS6 gets a bunch of styling updates
  • It gets fuel-injection, Honda Eco Tech and a silent starter as well
  • It goes up against the Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear and Hero Splendor iSmart

The 2020 Honda Livo BS6 has been launched in India, with prices starting at ₹ 69,422 (ex-showroom, Jaipur).  Prices for the BS4 Honda Livo started at ₹ 58,775. The new Livo gets a host of updates to the engine, features and gets new colours as well. There will two variants on sale, disc brake variant and drum brake variant. The complete prices are yet to be revealed. The 110 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine is now BS6 compliant and gets Honda's enhanced smart power (eSP), Honda Eco Technology (HET) and an ACG starter motor which makes for quiet, smooth 'engine-start' operation.

Also Read: 2020 Honda Livo BS6 Teased

(The Honda Livo 110 BS6 gets an engine kill switch and also the new ACG silent-start feature)

The engine utilises decompression with slightly open exhaust valves and a 'swingback' feature that rotates the engine in the opposite direction so that the piston gets a running start and uses minimal power for starting up. The other technological change is the use of the AC generator for starting the engine. Now that the engine is BS6 compliant, it uses programmed fuel injection for better efficiency and less emissions. Plus, Honda has also reduced the friction generated in the engine as well.

(The BS6 Honda Livo also gets a semi-digital instrument console replacing the dual-pod analogue unit)

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "In our BSVI line up, we continue to create new value that enhances the quality of daily life and reinforce customer trust and confidence in our brand. Since its launch in 2015, Livo has been a favourite among aspirational buyers in its category. Equipped with Honda's latest technology and its urban design, Honda Livo BSVI will raise the bar of style, performance and value in its segment."

Also Read: Honda Livo BS6: What To Expect

(The Honda Livo BS6 sees a price hike of about ₹ 11,000 over the BS4 version)

In terms of feature updates, the 2020 Livo BS6 gets a new DC headlamp with a brighter beam, engine start/stop switch, pass switch and a service due indicator. As far as design is concerned, the new motorcycle gets a new headlamp cowl up front, a newly designed fuel tank that is flanked by new tank shrouds. The instrument console is completely new too and looks cooler than before.

Honda has also given a 5-step adjustable rear suspension, a longer and a more comfortable seat and an optional disc brake variant. The combi-braking system is a standard fitment on all variants though. Like all new BS6 Honda two-wheelers, the BS6 Livo too gets a six year warranty package. Honda says that the despatches will begin this week.

The other prominent motorcycles in this 110 cc segment are the Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear, Hero Splendor iSmart, TVS Sport and Honda's own CD 110 Dream. The Livo BS6 will be positioned above the CD 110 Dream though.

