BS6 Honda Livo; What To Expect

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has teased the Bharat Stage 6(BS6) Honda Livo 110 on its social media channels. This means that the BS6 110 cc commuter motorcycle will be launched in India very soon, probably in the first half of July 2020. Now, Honda has offered a little more than just an updated engine on all its BS6 model launches. We expect the Honda Livo to get a few styling changes along with new features as well. Here's what you could expect from the new Honda Livo 110 BS6.

(2020 Honda Livo 110 BS6 Teased)

The 109 cc engine on the BS4 model of the Livo 110 made 8.2 bhp at 7,500 rpm and the peak torque output was rated 8.6 Nm at 5,500 rpm. Now, Honda already has a 110 cc BS6 compliant engine in the CD 110 Dream, which was launched in the beginning of June 2020. It makes 8.67 bhp at 7,500 rpm and the peak torque output is rated at 9.30 Nm at 5,500 rpm. Plus, the CD 110 Dream engine is also fitted with technology like ACG silent-start, enhanced smart power (eSP), fuel-injection and so on. We expect Honda to use the same 110 cc engine with all the technologies mentioned.

(The BS6 Honda Livo will get a semi-digital instrument console replacing the twin-pod analogue unit)

In terms of styling, the teaser video shows that the 110 cc commuter motorcycle gets few design tweaks such as a fuel tank with new lines, redesigned headlamp cowl, new halogen headlamp, new semi-digital instrument console and revised switchgear as well. Expect Honda to introduce new colour options as well. We expect the cycle parts on the motorcycle to stay the same as before such as telescopic front forks along with dual shock absorbers at the rear. Expect the Deluxe variant to get an optional disc brake as well. Honda is likely to offer combi-braking technology as standard fitment.

Prices for the BS4 Honda Livo started at ₹ 58,775. We expect a significant price hike of at least ₹ 10,000 on the BS6 model upon launch, which could lead the prices to be close to ₹ 70,000 mark (ex-showroom, Delhi prices). Once it is launched, the BS6 Honda Livo 110 will go up against the likes of Hero Splendor iSmart, TVS Victor and the Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear.

