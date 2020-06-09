BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream: All You Need To Know

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India launched the BS6 compliant CD 110 Dream at the beginning of June 2020, with prices starting at ₹ 64,505 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It was the first 110 cc commuter motorcycle from Honda to get a BS6 compliant engine. So far, Honda has four BS6 commuter motorcycles on sale in India, ranging from 110 cc to 150 cc. The CD 110 Dream is the company's latest launch and we tell you everything you need to know about the new Honda commuter bike.

Styling

The new BS6 CD 110 Dream gets a few updates as far as styling is concerned. Parts such as the headlamp cowl, tail section, front fender and even the design of the fuel tank in new. The decals on the motorcycle are new too, giving it a fresh look.

Engine

(The 110 cc engine is now fuel injected. It makes 8.67 bhp and 9.3 Nm)

The BS6 compliant 110 cc engine on the new CD 110 Dream is now fuel injected and also gets Honda's enhanced smart power technology along with an ACG starter motor that claims to offer a smooth and silent ride. The motor makes 8.67 bhp at 7,500 rpm and the peak torque output is rated at 9.30 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 4-speed gearbox. Along with getting programmed fuel injection, the company has made few more updates to the engine. The exhaust valves are now slightly opened which makes for better decompression. The engine now takes less power to start, thanks to a swing back feature which rotates the piston in the opposite direction. The cooling efficiency also goes up on the motorcycle, making it run cooler and reduce frictional loss.

Cycle Parts and Dimensions

(The bike carries over the same frame and cycle parts. It has a kerb weight of 112 kg)

The BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream has a kerb weight of 112 kg along with a fuel tank capacity of 9.1 litres. The seat height is 790 mm, making it accessible for most riders. The ground clearance of the motorcycle is 162 mm. The motorcycle is suspended on telescopic forks up front and at the rear it gets dual hydraulic shock absorbers. The CD 110 Dream gets 130 mm drum brakes at both ends, with no option for a disc brake.

Features

(It gets new features in the form of a new DC headlamp, an elongated seat and low rolling resistance tubeless tyres)

The BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream also gets updates in the form of a new DC headlamp along with an engine start/stop switch and an integrated switch that operates the headlamp as well as the pass function. The commuter motorcycle also gets new graphics along with a chrome cover for the muffler, body-coloured mirrors and new silver alloy wheels. The seat on the motorcycle has been elongated by 15 mm as well, to offer more space to the rider and the pillion. The CD 110 Dream also gets tubeless low rolling resistance tyres which are made of new compound technology that offers better grip and better efficiency as well.

Prices

The standard variant of the BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream is priced at ₹ 64,505 and the deluxe variant is priced at ₹ 65,505. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The BS6 variant is about ₹ 14,000 more expensive than the BS4 model. Honda is also offering an industry first six year warranty package with the motorcycle for a limited period of time. As far as rivals are concerned, the CD 110 Dream goes up against the TVS Radeon, Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear and the Hero Splendor iSmart 110.

