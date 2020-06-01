The Honda CD 110 Dream BS6 has been launched in India. It will be available in two variants, standard and deluxe and the prices start at ₹ 62,729 (ex-showroom, Ahmedabad). Along with a BS6 engine, the Honda CD 110 Dream also gets a bunch of other updates. Honda is also offering an industry first six-year warranty package on the motorcycle for a limited period of time. The 110 cc engine on the bike is now fuel injected and also gets Honda's enhanced smart power technology along with an ACG starter motor that offers silent and jolt-free ride.

The BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream also gets updates in the form of a new DC headlamp along with an engine start/stop switch and an integrated switch that operates the headlamp and the passing function as well. The commuter motorcycle also gets new graphics along with a chrome cover for the muffler, body-coloured mirrors and silver alloy wheels. The seat on the motorcycles has been elongated by 15 mm as well, to offer more space to the rider and the pillion.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "The iconic CD brand has been winning the trust of millions of customers globally since 1966. Taking forward the rich legacy, new CD 110 Dream BS VI offers Honda's superior technology, delivers optimum performance, convenience and mileage. With the special limited period 6-year warranty package*, the CD 110 Dream BS VI truly has got everything for you- 'Sab Kuch Hai'. Further strengthening Honda's BSVI product portfolio in the market, the new CD 110 Dream will start arriving at our network beginning June 2020".

The engine now features slightly open exhaust valves, making efficient utilisation of decompression and there is also a new swing back feature which rotates the piston slightly in the opposite direction. This enables the engine to start with lesser power. The company has managed to improve cooling efficiency of the piston and reduce frictional loss inside the engine. The CD 110 Dream also gets tubeless low rolling resistance tyres which are made of new compound technology that offers better grip and better efficiency as well.

