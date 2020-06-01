New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda CD 110 Dream BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 62,729

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the BS6 CD 110 Dream in India. The prices start at Rs. 62,729 (ex-showroom, Ahmedabad). Along with a BS6 compliant engine, the motorcycle gets a bunch of other updates as well.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream will be offered in two variants - Standard and Deluxe

Highlights

  • Prices for the BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream start at Rs. 62,729
  • The motorcycle now gets a fuel-injected motor and few feature updates
  • The motorcycle gets new graphics and colour schemes as well

The Honda CD 110 Dream BS6 has been launched in India. It will be available in two variants, standard and deluxe and the prices start at ₹ 62,729 (ex-showroom, Ahmedabad). Along with a BS6 engine, the Honda CD 110 Dream also gets a bunch of other updates. Honda is also offering an industry first six-year warranty package on the motorcycle for a limited period of time. The 110 cc engine on the bike is now fuel injected and also gets Honda's enhanced smart power technology along with an ACG starter motor that offers silent and jolt-free ride.

Also Read: HMSI To Resume Manufacturing Operations In A Phased Manner

Honda

Honda Bikes

Activa 5G

Activa 6G

CB Shine

SP 125

Dio

CB Unicorn 160

CRF1100L Africa Twin

CB Shine SP

CB Unicorn 150

Livo

CD 110 Dream

Grazia

Aviator

Dream Yuga

CBR 1000RR

Gold Wing

Activa 125 FI

CBR650R

Dream Neo

CB300R

CB 1000R

Africa Twin

CB1000R Plus

The BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream also gets updates in the form of a new DC headlamp along with an engine start/stop switch and an integrated switch that operates the headlamp and the passing function as well. The commuter motorcycle also gets new graphics along with a chrome cover for the muffler, body-coloured mirrors and silver alloy wheels. The seat on the motorcycles has been elongated by 15 mm as well, to offer more space to the rider and the pillion.

Also Read: Honda Sells 21,000 Two-Wheeler Units Till May 15, 2020

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "The iconic CD brand has been winning the trust of millions of customers globally since 1966. Taking forward the rich legacy, new CD 110 Dream BS VI offers Honda's superior technology, delivers optimum performance, convenience and mileage. With the special limited period 6-year warranty package*, the CD 110 Dream BS VI truly has got everything for you- 'Sab Kuch Hai'. Further strengthening Honda's BSVI product portfolio in the market, the new CD 110 Dream will start arriving at our network beginning June 2020".

0 Comments

The engine now features slightly open exhaust valves, making efficient utilisation of decompression and there is also a new swing back feature which rotates the piston slightly in the opposite direction. This enables the engine to start with lesser power. The company has managed to improve cooling efficiency of the piston and reduce frictional loss inside the engine. The CD 110 Dream also gets tubeless low rolling resistance tyres which are made of new compound technology that offers better grip and better efficiency as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda Activa 5G with Immediate Rivals

Honda Activa 5G
Honda
Activa 5G

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
11%
Planning to buy a used car
39%
Planning to buy a bike
33%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
17%
Return To Poll

Popular Honda Bikes

Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 54,632 - 56,897 *
Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
₹ 64,464 - 65,964 *
Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine
₹ 67,857 - 72,557 *
Honda SP 125
Honda SP 125
₹ 73,452 - 77,652 *
Honda Dio
Honda Dio
₹ 60,542 - 63,892 *
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Unicorn 160
₹ 93,593 *
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
₹ 15.35 - 16.1 Lakh *
Honda CB Shine SP
Honda CB Shine SP
₹ 64,098 - 68,015 *
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Honda CB Unicorn 150
₹ 78,815 *
Honda Livo
Honda Livo
₹ 56,980 - 59,470 *
Honda CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
₹ 49,180 - 49,469 *
Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia
₹ 59,922 - 64,293 *
Honda Aviator
Honda Aviator
₹ 55,832 - 60,186 *
Honda Dream Yuga
Honda Dream Yuga
₹ 54,247 *
Honda CBR 1000RR
Honda CBR 1000RR
₹ 16.43 - 19.28 Lakh *
Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
₹ 27.79 Lakh *
Honda Activa 125 FI
Honda Activa 125 FI
₹ 68,042 - 75,042 *
Honda CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
₹ 7.7 Lakh *
Honda Dream Neo
Honda Dream Neo
₹ 52,299 - 52,590 *
Honda CB300R
Honda CB300R
₹ 2.42 Lakh *
Honda CB 1000R
Honda CB 1000R
₹ 13.38 Lakh *
Honda Africa Twin
Honda Africa Twin
₹ 13.5 Lakh *
Honda CB1000R Plus
Honda CB1000R Plus
₹ 14.47 Lakh *
View More
x
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2020 Kia Seltos Launched In India With 10 New Features; Prices Start At Rs. 9.89 Lakh
2020 Kia Seltos Launched In India With 10 New Features; Prices Start At Rs. 9.89 Lakh
First Model Under Triumph-Bajaj Partnership To Launch In 2022; Expect No Delays
First Model Under Triumph-Bajaj Partnership To Launch In 2022; Expect No Delays
Select your City
or select from popular cities