Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the updated BS6 version of the Honda Grazia 125 scooter. The new Honda Grazia 125 gets updates to the engine, as well as new features to justify the changed prices as well as all-new, updated model tag, and is available in two variants - Standard and Deluxe, with prices for the Standard variant starting at ₹ 73,336 (Ex-showroom, Gurugram). The updated Honda Grazia now gets several new features and an updated fuel-injected engine with silent-start motor, and updates to the engine's internal components. The new Grazia is available in four colours, Matte Cyber Yellow, Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Siren Blue and Matte Axis Grey. Despatches of the new Honda Grazia will commence this week.

"With a significant change in form, styling and technology, the new Grazia 125 BS6 is here to dazzle young riders. The new Grazia will bring a totally new mobility experience for trend-setting customers in a stylish way. Honda's globally acclaimed superior eSP technology, innovative new features and edgy styling truly make it a 'stunning genius'," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India.

The updated Honda Grazia 125 now meets the latest Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations, and comes with Honda Eco Technology (HET) and what Honda calls Enhanced Smart Power (eSP), a combination of a silent start ACG (alternate current generator) starter, and programmed fuel injection (PGM-FI). Two mechanical features offer efficient starting of the engine. The slightly opened exhaust valves at the beginning of the compression stroke offeres efficient compression. The new Swing Back feature rotates the engine in a slightly opposite direction, allowing the piston a 'running start' making it easier for the engine to start with less amount of power.

The programmed fuel injection system injects the right amount of fuel based on specific engine data and constant feedback from six intelligent sensors. The sensors are engine oil temperature sensor, engine speed sensor, oxygen sensor, air pressure sensor, air temperature sensor and throttle position sensor, which provide important data, resulting in smooth and linear power output. The engine also incorporates friction reduction measures, with an offset cylinder, compact weight crankshaft and piston which reduces overall engine friction. Optimised weight of engine components results in improved fuel efficiency. The piston cooling jet improves cooling efficiency and maintains optimum engine temperature leading to improved fuel efficiency.

In the features list, the 2020 Honda Grazia 125 gets an updated all-digital instrument panel with information like distance to empty, average fuel efficiency and real time fuel efficiency, along with an idling stop system and side stand indicator with engine cut-off, which will not allow the engine to start when the side stand is down. The instrument panel also has information like 3-step ECO indicator, clock, service due indicator and other fuel consumption related information. The Deluxe variant gets front disc brake, idle start-stop system and alloy wheels, which the standard variant misses out on. The idle start stop system offers the convenience of the engine switching off when the scooter is stationary, like at a stop light, and gets restarted automatically on opening the throttle.

The new LED DC headlamp offers better illumination, which doesn't dim when the engine is on idle, an engine start/stop switch, integrated headlamp beam and passing light switch, and a multi-function ignition switch. The updated Honda Grazia 125 BS6 also gets new telescopic suspension with increased ground clearance, which has gone up by 16 mm. The multi-function switch adds more convenience with remote seat hatch opening and remote external fuel filler cap opening features, from the ignition key. The new Honda Grazia 125 comes with three years standard warranty and three years' optional extended warranty.

