BS6 Honda Grazia 125 Teased Ahead Of Launch

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has released the first teaser of the BS6 compliant version of the Grazia 125 cc scooter. The offering was discontinued in April this year after failing to meet the new stringent BS6 emission regulations, but HMSI is all set to bring the model back with comprehensive new changes including refreshed styling, more features, and of course, that BS6 compliant motor shared with the Honda Activa 125. The new Honda Grazia is likely to be introduced by the end of June or in early July this year and will take on the TVS NTorq 125, Suzuki Burgman Street Aprilia SR 125, Hero Maestro Edge 125 and the likes.

The Honda Grazia BS6 gets new LED daytime running lights positioned in the handlebar cowl

The teaser video reveals the new Honda Grazia 125 BS6 will retain the LED headlamp but will also get new LED daytime running lights on the handlebar cowl. The scooter will retain the same proportions but is likely to see refreshed panels that offer a sharper design overall. You also get a look at the updated instrument console that gets a two-part digital readout with the top section incorporating the speedometer, tachometer and the tell-tale lights. You can also spot the side-stand indicator that's been added to the model. The lower unit shows the odometer, trip meter and fuel gauge.

The Honda Grazia BS6 will retain the same proportions but could see sharper styling on the panels

In terms of the powertrain, the new 2020 Honda Grazia BS6 will draw power from the same 124 cc single-cylinder engine with fuel injection that was introduced on the Activa 125 last year. The new motor with friction reduction technology and enhanced Smart Power will produce about 8 bhp at 6500 rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5000 rpm. The motor is paired with a CVT unit. The scooter will also get silent start tech and the engine kill switch features that have made their way on other BS6 Honda scooters.

The instrument console now gets a two-part digital readout with the side-stand indicator

Other cycle parts are likely to remain the same including the telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers, front disc brake, and 12-inch front and 10-inch rear alloy wheels. The scooter will also get Combi-Braking System as standard. Expect a price hike of around ₹ 10,000 over the BS4 prices on the new Honda Grazia 125. The scooter last retailed from ₹ 61,561 (ex-showroom, India).

