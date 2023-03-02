Two-Wheeler Sales February 2022: TVS Overtakes Honda 2-Wheelers In Cumulative Sales

TVS Motor Company overtook Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) in terms of cumulative two-wheeler sales for the month of February 2023 with 2,67,026 units sold in the month. HMSI reported sales of 2,47,175 units in the month as per a report by PTI. The Indian automaker reported cumulative sales of 2,76,150 units for the month of February – down 1.9 per cent over February 2022.

Moving back to two-wheeler sales, the company reported domestic sales of 2,21,402 units in the Indian market – up 28 per cent from 1,73,198 units last year. Motorcycles continued to account for the major portion of the brand’s two-wheelers sales at 1,26,243 units in the month though numbers were down from 1,43,523 units last year. Scooter sales meanwhile saw a 21 per cent year-on-year uptick going from 86,616 units in February 2022 to 1,04,825 units in February 2023.

Also Read: TVS Motor Co Crosses 50,000 Unit Sales Milestone For iQube Electric Scooter

On the electric two-wheeler front, the brand’s iQube electric scooter continued to pull in buyers with 15,522 units sold in February 2023 – a new monthly best. This also marked the fourth consecutive month where the scooter saw sales cross 10,000 units.

On the export front, TVS continued to see subdued numbers with a 50 per cent decline in exports as compared to February 2022. The company reported exports of 53,405 units in Feb 2023, down from 1,07,574 units in the same month last year. Two-wheeler exports too were down by a similar margin to 45,624 units from 94,427 units in February 2022.

Also Read: Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.43 Lakh

Moving to three-wheeler, TVS registered sales of 9,124 units in the month, down from 14,089 units last year.