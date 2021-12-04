India Bike Week 2021: New Honda CB300R BS6 Unveiled

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has unveiled the BS6-compliant CB300R at India Bike Week 2021. Apart from the Neo Sports Cafe motorcycle, the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer also launched the anniversary edition of the Honda H'Ness CB350 at the event. The updated CB300R will be locally assembled and will be launched in our market in January 2022. It will be retailed through the brand's premium dealership network. The company also plans to expand its BigWing network from 88 to 100 outlets by March 2022.

Showcasing the new motorcycles at the event, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Honda's Neo Sports Cafe family represents a radical style of motorcycling which transforms mere travel into playful city riding. In its new-age BSVI avatar, CB300R carries forward the fun quotient in its signature style and beauty."

The new Honda CB300R BS6 comes powered by a 286 cc, single-cylinder engine with PGM-FI technology.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "CB300R has delivered on its promise as a naked street sports bike, laden with best features in its segment and head-turning road presence. The new CB300R BSVI will be coming soon in 2022 with its revitalized energy."

The upcoming Honda CB300R comes powered by a BS6-compliant 286 cc DOHC 4-valve liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with PGM-FI technology. The motorcycle also comes equipped with Assist & Slipper clutch providing an assist function for clutch operations requiring less load compared to a regular clutch mechanism, while the slipper function reduces shocks caused by sudden engine braking during downshifts. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The naked motorcycle gets inverted forks up front, 4-pot radial-mounted calipers with 296 mm front disc brake, 220 mm rear disc brake, dual-channel ABS, and more. Moreover, the bike gets a fully digital instrument panel with additional features like Gear Position and Side Stand Indicator with Engine Inhibitor.