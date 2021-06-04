Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition Now Offered With Cashback Of Rs. 3,500

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced the same cashback scheme on the Grazia 125 Sports Edition scooter as on its other models. The offer is valid till June 30, 2021 and is available only if the buyer opts for EMI schemes via an SBI credit card. The minimum transaction needed to avail is Rs. 40,000. This means that SBI card holders need to spend at least Rs. 40,000 from their card on purchasing the Grazia 125 Sports Edition in order to avail the cashback offer. HMSI is also offering cashback on other models like the X-Blade, Shine, Hornet 2.0, Unicorn, Activa 6G and Dio. The offer may differ or include more models in other parts of the country as well. The best thing to do would be to call your nearest Honda dealership and ask for the running offers. The Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition is priced at Rs. 84,185 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

(Honda Grazia Sports Edition gets two colour options - Pearl Nightstar Black and Sporty Red)

The Sports Edition of the Grazia 125 is available in two colours which are Pearl Nightstar Black and Sports Red. Apart from the new colours and sporty graphics, the scooter stays the same in terms of engine specifications and features. he Honda Grazia 125 gets a 124 cc four-stroke, air-cooled engine gets programmed fuel injection, Honda Eco Technology (HET), enhanced smart power (eSP) and an alternate current generator (ACG) for a smooth, silent start. The motor makes 8.14 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The engine is of course paired to a continuous variable transmission (CVT) unit.

Avail 5% Cashback on SBI Credit Card EMI* on the purchase of Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition! Now enjoy exciting offers as you welcome home your favourite Honda 2Wheeler. To book online, visit https://t.co/81Y6XaPJNm. (*T&C apply)#SportyStunningGenius #Grazia125SportsEdition pic.twitter.com/mVKp9NvjZw — Honda 2 Wheelers (@honda2wheelerin) June 1, 2021

The Grazia 125 gets a bunch of features such as an idle start-stop system and a multi-function ignition switch which can be used to open the seat hatch the external fuel filler cap. The Deluxe variant gets disc brakes and alloy wheels.