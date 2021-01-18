The Honda Grazia Sports Edition will soon be available at all HMSI dealerships across India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the new Honda Grazia Sports Edition in India. The scooter is a special edition model and it is priced at ₹ 82,564 (ex-showroom, Gurugram). The Sports Edition of the Grazia 125 will be available in two colours which are Pearl Nightstar Black and Sports Red. Apart from the new colours and sporty graphics, the scooter stays the same in terms of engine specifications and features. The scooter will be available shortly across all HMSI dealerships.

Elaborating on the launch, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Honda Grazia is an advanced 125cc urban scooter tailor made for those riders who prefer to make an impact reflecting their youthful & Fun Persona. The all-new Grazia Sports Edition is sure to turn heads around. As the educational institutes start opening their campus, Grazia Sports Edition will be the new choice for many looking for their personal mobility on two wheels".

(Honda Grazia Sports Edition gets two colour options - Pearl Nightstar Black and Sporty Red)

The Honda Grazia 125 gets a 124 cc four-stroke, air-cooled engine gets programmed fuel injection, Honda Eco Technology (HET), enhanced smart power (eSP) and an alternate current generator (ACG) for a smooth, silent start. The motor makes 8.14 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The engine is of course paired to a continuous variable transmission (CVT) unit.

The Grazia 125 gets a bunch of features such as an idle start-stop system and a multi-function ignition switch which can be used to open the seat hatch the external fuel filler cap. The Deluxe variant gets disc brakes and alloy wheels, which the Standard variant misses out on. Combi-brake system with equaliser technology is a standard fitment on both variants. The scooter also gets an instrument console which is fully digital.

