Honda Launches Grazia 125 Repsol Honda Team Edition In India; Priced At Rs. 87,138

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the new Honda Grazia 125 Repsol Team Edition in India. This special edition model is priced at Rs. 87,138 (ex-showroom, Gurugram). This makes it around Rs. 9,000 costlier than the regular Grazia drum brake model. The scooter gets Honda MotoGP team-inspired livery, orange alloy wheels and special graphics giving it a sporty look over the regular model. Apart from the cosmetic updates, the scooter remains the same in terms of engine specifications and features.

The Honda Grazia 125 Repsol Team Edition gets a livery inspired by Repsol Honda racing bikes.

On this special occasion, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "The unveiling of Grazia125 Repsol Honda Team Edition brings the spirit of racing, catching the fascination of MotoGP fans yet again. Its sportier looks and trademark orange, red & white scheme of smart graphics teamed up with a sporty engine makes it an irresistible package for racing enthusiasts."

Speaking about Honda's Racing DNA, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd said, "Repsol Honda racing team infuses the spirit of competing in the extreme challenge on the racetrack. With rich legacy paving the way for Honda's bright future in racing, we are delighted to unveil the Grazia125 Repsol Honda Team Edition for racing enthusiasts in India."

The regular Honda Grazia 125 scooter comes in two variants- Drum and Disc.

The Honda Grazia 125 gets a 124 cc four-stroke, air-cooled engine gets Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI), enhanced smart power (eSP) and Idling Stop System to boost performance and efficiency. The motor makes 8.14 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a continuous variable transmission (CVT) unit.

As for features, the newly launched Grazia 125 Repsol Team Edition gets an LED headlamp, multi-function switch, integrated passing switch, side-stand indicator with engine-cut off, intelligent instrument display, 3-step adjustable rear suspension and front telescopic suspension. The regular Honda Grazia 125 comes in two variants - drum and disc. The drum model is priced at Rs. 77,813 while the disc variant costs Rs. 85,138 (all prices ex-showroom, Gurugram).