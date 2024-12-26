2025 Honda Unicorn Launched At Rs 1.19 Lakh; Gets LCD Cluster, LED Headlight
By car&bike Team
Published on December 26, 2024
- 2025 Honda Unicorn launched in India at Rs 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom).
- Revised equipment list includes LED headlight, LCD cluster and USB-C charging port.
- Updated 162 cc engine is marginally more powerful.
Following the launch of the updated Activa 125 and SP160, Honda 2 Wheelers India has now rolled out the 2025 Honda Unicorn. Just like its stablemates launched in the last few days, the evergreen Unicorn has also been upgraded to meet OBD2B regulations, but this update brings more features as well as a notable price hike for the commuter motorcycle. The 2025 Honda Unicorn is priced at Rs 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it over Rs 8,000 more expensive than the 2024 iteration of the motorcycle.
Also Read: 2025 Honda SP160 Launched At Rs 1.22 Lakh
In terms of what’s new, the 2025 Unicorn packs an all-LED headlight, but the design and layout of the headlight unit remains the same as before. Also new for 2025 is the all-digital LCD cluster of the Unicorn, which also displays the gear position indicator, service due indicator and ‘Eco’ indicator. Lastly, there’s now a 15-watt USB-C charging port present on the motorcycle.
The 2025 Unicorn’s updated 162.71cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine puts out marginally more power than before, at 13.1 bhp and 14.58 Nm of torque (peak), but continues with the same 5-speed gearbox as before.
Also Read: 2025 Honda Activa 125 Launched At Rs 94,422; Gets New 4.2-inch TFT Display
The 2025 Unicorn will be available in a total of three colours – Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, and Radiant Red Metallic.
