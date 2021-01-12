Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the 2021 CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports in India. For 2021, Honda's flagship ADV gets two new colour options which are Darkness Black Metallic and Pearl Glare White Tricolour. The former will be offered with the manual, while the latter will be offered with the DCT variant. Prices for the 2021 Africa Twin start at ₹ 15.96 lakh (Ex-showroom, Pan India). Bookings for the new model of the 2021 Africa Twin have begun in India. The motorcycle was first launched in India in March 2020. The motorcycle received an engine update on the 2020 model, which is now on sale in India. The 2021 Honda Africa Twin will be sold via Honda's BigWing dealerships only.

(The 2021 Honda Africa Twin will be offered in Manual and a DCT variant, like before)

The parallel-twin motor displaces 1,084 cc and offers 7 per cent more torque along with 6 per cent more peak power. The basic architecture of the engine has been retained, but the engine now gets a longer stroke, up from 75.1 mm to 81.5 mm, and retains the same 92 mm bore. It pumps out 101 bhp at 7,500 rpm and the peak torque rating is 105 Nm at 6,250 rpm. The engine now gets lighter Aluminium cylinder sleeves and redesigned engine casings.

(The 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports is now on sale in India)

The Adventure Sports model gets a bigger fuel tank od 24.5 litres, a taller windscreen and a bigger bashplate over the standard model. The electronics suite of the 2020 Honda Africa Twin has also been updated, with the Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), now powered by a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU). The engine now features four power levels and three levels of electronic engine braking, with seven levels of HSTC.

(The 2021 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin gets a bunch of electronics along with Apple CarPlay as well)

Honda has also added wheelie control with three levels of input. The new touchscreen instrument panel now offers Bluetooth audio as well as Apple CarPlay connectivity. The new Africa Twin gets four default riding mode options - Tour, Urban, Gravel and Off-Road, and two more additional, and customisable riding modes. The dual-channel ABS system offers on-road and off-road settings, and ABS on the rear wheel can be switched off completely.

