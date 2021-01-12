New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 15.96 Lakh

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports In India. Prices for the new model start at Rs. 15.96 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Bookings for the new Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports have begun in India expand View Photos
Bookings for the new Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports have begun in India

Highlights

  • Prices of Africa Twin now start at Rs. 15.96 lakh (ex-showroom, India)
  • Bookings for the 2021 model have begun across the country
  • The motorcycle will be sold via Honda's BigWing dealerships only

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the 2021 CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports in India. For 2021, Honda's flagship ADV gets two new colour options which are Darkness Black Metallic and Pearl Glare White Tricolour. The former will be offered with the manual, while the latter will be offered with the DCT variant. Prices for the 2021 Africa Twin start at ₹ 15.96 lakh (Ex-showroom, Pan India). Bookings for the new model of the 2021 Africa Twin have begun in India. The motorcycle was first launched in India in March 2020. The motorcycle received an engine update on the 2020 model, which is now on sale in India. The 2021 Honda Africa Twin will be sold via Honda's BigWing dealerships only.

Also Read: Honda Hornet 2.0 Prices Increased In India

31hln0ig

(The 2021 Honda Africa Twin will be offered in Manual and a DCT variant, like before)

The parallel-twin motor displaces 1,084 cc and offers 7 per cent more torque along with 6 per cent more peak power. The basic architecture of the engine has been retained, but the engine now gets a longer stroke, up from 75.1 mm to 81.5 mm, and retains the same 92 mm bore. It pumps out 101 bhp at 7,500 rpm and the peak torque rating is 105 Nm at 6,250 rpm. The engine now gets lighter Aluminium cylinder sleeves and redesigned engine casings.

Also Read: Honda H'Ness CB 350 Prices Increased In India

Newsbeep
s49lldv

(The 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports is now on sale in India)

The Adventure Sports model gets a bigger fuel tank od 24.5 litres, a taller windscreen and a bigger bashplate over the standard model. The electronics suite of the 2020 Honda Africa Twin has also been updated, with the Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), now powered by a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU). The engine now features four power levels and three levels of electronic engine braking, with seven levels of HSTC.

hb7e1pqg

(The 2021 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin gets a bunch of electronics along with Apple CarPlay as well)

0 Comments

Honda has also added wheelie control with three levels of input. The new touchscreen instrument panel now offers Bluetooth audio as well as Apple CarPlay connectivity. The new Africa Twin gets four default riding mode options - Tour, Urban, Gravel and Off-Road, and two more additional, and customisable riding modes. The dual-channel ABS system offers on-road and off-road settings, and ABS on the rear wheel can be switched off completely.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

Gib 300x600
x
BMW 220i M Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 40.90 Lakh
BMW 220i M Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 40.90 Lakh
Mercedes-Benz Sells More Than 2 Million Cars Worldwide In 2020
Mercedes-Benz Sells More Than 2 Million Cars Worldwide In 2020
Biggest Drop In UK New Car Sales Since World War Two
Biggest Drop In UK New Car Sales Since World War Two
Harman Reimagines the In-Vehicle Experience Through ExP Technology Suite
Harman Reimagines the In-Vehicle Experience Through ExP Technology Suite
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities