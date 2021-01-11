Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has increased the prices of the Honda Hornet 2.0 by ₹ 1,268. The standard variant of the Hornet 2.0 is priced at ₹ 128,195 while the Respol Edition is priced at ₹ 130,195. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The Honda Hornet 2.0 replaced the Honda CB Hornet 160 in Honda's premium commuter motorcycle line-up. It gets a bigger 184 cc engine, new features and a new design. The motorcycle was launched in India last year in August 2020.

(The Repsol Edition of the Hornet 2.0 is priced at ₹ 130,195, ex-showroom, Delhi)

The Hornet 2.0 gets an all-new engine, and not a bored out version of the Honda CB Hornet 160 as some of us thought. The 184.4 cc engine puts out 17 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 16.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm and is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine gets Honda's programmed fuel injection with 8 on-board sensors which constantly inject optimum fuel and air mixture for better efficiency and performance. It looks well-proportioned and the styling is sharp and it retains a muscular streetfighter stance. All-LED lighting lends it a premium feel and the other cool styling bit is that the ignition slot is placed on the fuel tank, similar to many premium bikes.

(All-new 184.4 cc engine makes 17 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 16.1 Nm at 6,000 rpm)

The Honda Hornet 2.0 gets a diamond-type frame, which is said to be all-new. But what is new are the gold-coloured upside down forks, the first gold-coloured USDs on any Indian motorcycle below 200 cc. The Honda Hornet 2.0 is available in a choice of four colours - Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Matte Marvel Blue Metallic and Matte Sangria Red Metallic. The Hornet 2.0 also gets features like hazard light switch, fully digital instrument console and ABS.

