New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Honda 2Wheeler India Likely To Start Production On Gujarat Plant's Third Line In Next 2-3 Years

Honda 2Wheeler India could take around two-three years to start production on the third line of its Gujarat plant, as the demand has shrunk due to coronavirus pandemic.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
HMSI has four manufacturing plants in India expand View Photos
HMSI has four manufacturing plants in India

Highlights

  • HMSI's third line in Gujarat could start in next 2-3 years
  • The construction activity and other activities went on as per schedule
  • HMSI constructed a third line to add 6 lakh units per annum at the plant

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is likely to initiate production on the third line of its Gujarat Plant in the next two to three years. According to a recent report from PTI, the two-wheeler manufacturer took this step as demand has shrunk in the market due to coronavirus pandemic. The company commenced the construction activity of a third line to add six lakh units per annum at its Gujarat plant to increase total capacity to 12 lakh units per annum.

Also Read: Honda H'ness CB 350 Receives Price Hike By Up To ₹ 2,500​

q6qsm6v8

Honda 2Wheelers India is basically selling 60-65 per cent of scooters and the rest of the business is coming from motorcycle.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, HMSI said, "As for our new line which we had made in our fourth factory in Gujarat, we call it our third line. The construction activity and other activities went on as per schedule. However, we have put on hold the decision on when to start production at that line because the overall market has shrunk. In terms of demand, the existing lines and existing capacity are good enough to take care of the demand, which is currently in the market and in the coming next two years or so."

He further said, "It depends on how quickly the market rebounds and the new demand shoots, green shoots visible to us. That is the only time we will decide to start production in the third line. From today's point of view, since the overall market condition is very fluid and a lot of unpredictability around, it looks like two to three years".

Newsbeep

The company's business is majorly contributed by scooters which constitute 60 to 65 per cent while the remaining business comes from motorcycles. Currently, the two-wheeler maker has four production facilities across the country that are located at Manesar in Harayana, Tapukara in Rajasthan, Narsapura in Karnataka and Vithalapur in Gujarat. The total annual production capacity of all these four plants stand at 64 lakh units.

6lal19n8

The overall two-wheeler industry is down by 25 per cent due to coronavirus crisiss

Also Read: Honda Two-Wheeler India Announces Voluntary Retirement Scheme For Employees

0 Comments

The company official said the Indian two-wheeler industry has been hit adversely due to the pandemic which is down by 25 per cent. While motorcycle and scooter segments are down by 22 per cent and 33 per cent respectively. However, the company had to face its challenges as the business is majorly driven from urban India, which had been in the lockdown for a significant number of days than the rural India that reflected on the business.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Bentley Posts Highest Ever Sales Numbers In 101 Years In 2020
Bentley Posts Highest Ever Sales Numbers In 101 Years In 2020
Apple, Hyundai To Agree On Electric Car Tie-Up Early This Year: Report
Apple, Hyundai To Agree On Electric Car Tie-Up Early This Year: Report
Biggest Drop In UK New Car Sales Since World War Two
Biggest Drop In UK New Car Sales Since World War Two
Baidu Plans Smart EV Company, To Make Cars At Geely Plant
Baidu Plans Smart EV Company, To Make Cars At Geely Plant
Harman Reimagines the In-Vehicle Experience Through ExP Technology Suite
Harman Reimagines the In-Vehicle Experience Through ExP Technology Suite
Over 4.7 Lakh Tucson SUVs Recalled In The US Over Fire Risk
Over 4.7 Lakh Tucson SUVs Recalled In The US Over Fire Risk
Mercedes EQS MBUX Hyperscreen Is Powered By Nvidia's Chips 
Mercedes EQS MBUX Hyperscreen Is Powered By Nvidia's Chips 
Sony Starts Testing Vision-S Electric Car On Public Roads
Sony Starts Testing Vision-S Electric Car On Public Roads
Honda 2Wheeler India Likely To Start Production On Gujarat Plant's Third Line In Next 2-3 Years
Honda 2Wheeler India Likely To Start Production On Gujarat Plant's Third Line In Next 2-3 Years
Tesla Hunts For Design Chief To Create Cars For China: Report
Tesla Hunts For Design Chief To Create Cars For China: Report
Baidu Plans Smart EV Company, To Make Cars At Geely Plant
Baidu Plans Smart EV Company, To Make Cars At Geely Plant
Biggest Drop In UK New Car Sales Since World War Two
Biggest Drop In UK New Car Sales Since World War Two
Bentley Posts Highest Ever Sales Numbers In 101 Years In 2020
Bentley Posts Highest Ever Sales Numbers In 101 Years In 2020
Harman Reimagines the In-Vehicle Experience Through ExP Technology Suite
Harman Reimagines the In-Vehicle Experience Through ExP Technology Suite
Apple, Hyundai To Agree On Electric Car Tie-Up Early This Year: Report
Apple, Hyundai To Agree On Electric Car Tie-Up Early This Year: Report
Pandemic Curbs Slash Spain's Traffic Deaths By 21% In 2020 To Lowest On Record
Pandemic Curbs Slash Spain's Traffic Deaths By 21% In 2020 To Lowest On Record
Over 4.7 Lakh Tucson SUVs Recalled In The US Over Fire Risk
Over 4.7 Lakh Tucson SUVs Recalled In The US Over Fire Risk
Mercedes EQS MBUX Hyperscreen Is Powered By Nvidia's Chips 
Mercedes EQS MBUX Hyperscreen Is Powered By Nvidia's Chips 
Increased New-Car Demand During Pandemic Has U.S. Industry Optimistic About 2021
Increased New-Car Demand During Pandemic Has U.S. Industry Optimistic About 2021
Volvo Cars To Triple Electric Car Production Capacity In Belgium
Volvo Cars To Triple Electric Car Production Capacity In Belgium
Nio Launches First Electric Sedan Model As Tesla Delivers China-Built SUV
Nio Launches First Electric Sedan Model As Tesla Delivers China-Built SUV
Mahindra Thar Receives 6,500 Bookings In December 2020
Mahindra Thar Receives 6,500 Bookings In December 2020
Mercedes-Benz Sells More Than 2 Million Cars Worldwide In 2020
Mercedes-Benz Sells More Than 2 Million Cars Worldwide In 2020
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Brochure Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Brochure Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Audi To Phase Out Combustion Engines In 10-15 Years: Report
Audi To Phase Out Combustion Engines In 10-15 Years: Report
Sales Of Electrified Vehicles Tripled For Mercedes-Benz In 2020 Worldwide
Sales Of Electrified Vehicles Tripled For Mercedes-Benz In 2020 Worldwide
Apple, Hyundai To Agree On Electric Car Tie-Up Early This Year: Report
Apple, Hyundai To Agree On Electric Car Tie-Up Early This Year: Report

New Car Models

MG Hector

SUV, 13.96 - 17.4 Kmpl
MG Hector
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 12.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 26,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Fortuner

SUV, 0 Kmpl
Toyota Fortuner
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 29.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 62,234 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi A4

Sedan, 17.84 Kmpl
Audi A4
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 42.34 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 87,891 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ford EcoSport

SUV, 14.7 - 21.7 Kmpl
Ford EcoSport
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 16,586 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ferrari Roma

Coupe, 0 Kmpl
Ferrari Roma
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.61 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 7,49,377 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.95 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,120 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Venue

SUV, 17.5 - 23.7 Kmpl
Hyundai Venue
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,012 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Scorpio

SUV, 15.37 Kmpl
Mahindra Scorpio
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 12.42 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 25,782 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib 300x600
x
Mercedes-Benz Sells More Than 2 Million Cars Worldwide In 2020
Mercedes-Benz Sells More Than 2 Million Cars Worldwide In 2020
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Brochure Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Brochure Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Audi To Phase Out Combustion Engines In 10-15 Years: Report
Audi To Phase Out Combustion Engines In 10-15 Years: Report
Sales Of Electrified Vehicles Tripled For Mercedes-Benz In 2020 Worldwide
Sales Of Electrified Vehicles Tripled For Mercedes-Benz In 2020 Worldwide
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities