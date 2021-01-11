Honda Grazia 125 Gets A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 1,159

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has increased the prices of the Grazia 125 scooter by up to ₹ 1,159 in India. The Honda Grazia 125 drum brake variant gets a price hike of ₹ 900 and is now priced at ₹ 74,815 while the disc brake variant gets a price hike of ₹ 1,159 and is priced at ₹ 82,140. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Apart from the increase in prices, the scooter stays the same. The BS6 variant of the Grazia was launched in June 2020.

Also Read: Honda Grazia 125 vs Rivals; Specifications Comparison

(The 124 cc engine on the 2020 Grazia is BS6 compliant. It is fuel injected and gets Honda Eco Technology (HET) along with idle start-stop system)

The Honda Grazia 125 gets a 124 cc four-stroke, air-cooled engine gets programmed fuel injection, Honda Eco Technology (HET), enhanced smart power (eSP) and an alternate current generator (ACG) for a smooth, silent start. The motor makes 8.14 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The engine is of course paired to a continuous variable transmission (CVT) unit.

Also Read: BS6 Honda Grazia: All You Need To Know

(The Grazia is Honda's flagship scooter in India)

The Grazia 125 gets a bunch of features such as an idle start-stop system and a multi-function ignition switch which can be used to open the seat hatch the external fuel filler cap. The Deluxe variant gets disc brakes and alloy wheels, which the Standard variant misses out on. Combi-brake system with equaliser technology is a standard fitment on both variants. The scooter also gets an instrument console which is fully digital. In terms of rivals, it goes up against the TVS NTorq 125 and the Suzuki Access 125 along with the Hero Maestro Edge 125.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.