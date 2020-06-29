Honda Grazia 125 BS6 Vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the updated model of the Honda Grazia 125, which now meets the latest Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations. Along with refreshed styling, and a cleaner fuel-injected engine, the new Honda Grazia 125 also gets a long list of new features to justify the price increase, as well as the 'new' tag it carries. The 125 cc scooter segment though has some extremely capable rivals to give the new Honda Grazia some stiff competition. While we will wait to get our hands on the new Honda Grazia to see how much has changed, here's a look at a quick spec comparison to see how it stands up against its rivals in the 125 cc scooter segment.

The 2020 Honda Grazia 125 gets fuel-injection along with some significant engine updates

Engine and Performance

The Honda Grazia 125 gets an updated fuel-efficient engine with a lot of changes, to make it smoother and more efficient. The engine gets programmed fuel injection, along with the silent-start motor, and the fuel is injected into the combustion chamber based on specific engine data and constant feedback from six intelligent sensors, including oil temperature sensor, engine speed sensor, oxygen sensor, air pressure sensor, air temperature sensor and throttle position sensor. The 124 cc engine now puts out 8.14 bhp of power at 6,000 rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. Both power and torque have been marginally sacrificed from the BS4 variant, but the changes to the updated engine with internal component with friction reduction and optimised weight, is likely to make the new Grazia feel more refined, as well as linear acceleration.

ENGINE SPECIFICATIONS Honda Grazia 125 TVS NTorq 125 Suzuki Access 125 Hero Maestro Edge 125 Engine 124 cc, 4-stroke, fuel-injected 125 cc, 4-stroke, fuel-injected 124 cc, 4-stroke, fuel-injected 124.6 cc, 4-strole, fuel-injected Max Power 8.14 bhp @ 6,000 rpm 9.25 bhp @7,000 rpm 8.6 bhp @ 6,750 rpm 9 bhp @ 7,000 rpm Peak Torque 10.3 Nm @ 5,000 rpm 10.5 Nm @ 5,500 rpm 10 Nm @ 5,500 rpm 10.4 Nm @ 5,500 rpm

The TVS NTorq 125 is the most powerful scooter in this comparison, but also the heaviest

In comparison, the BS6 TVS NTorq 125 also makes marginal compromises in power output than its BS4 variant, but on paper, the figures are still more than the Grazia. The updated NTorq 125 now gets a fuel-injected 124.8 cc, single-cylinder engine which makes 9.25 bhp of power at 7,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The highest selling 125 cc scooter, the Suzuki Access 125, also sees a marginal drop in power and torque in the transition to BS6. The 125 cc engine of the Access 125 makes 8.6 bhp of power at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The Hero Maestro Edge 125's 125 cc engine makes 9 bhp of power at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

DIMENSIONS Honda Grazia 125 TVS NTorq 125 Suzuki Access 125 Hero Maestro Edge 125 Wheelbase 1260 mm 1285 mm 1265 mm 1261 mm Ground Clearance 171 mm 155 mm 160 mm 155 mm Kerb Weight 108 kg 118 kg 103 kg 111 kg Front Suspension Telescopic Telescopic Telescopic Telescopic Rear Suspension 3-step adjustable spring loaded Coil spring Swingarm Spring loaded Front Wheel Size 12-inch 12-inch 12-inch 12-inch Rear Wheel Size 10-inch 12-inch 10-inch 10-inch Fuel Tank Capacity 5.3 litres 5.8 litres 5 litres 5 litres

Dimensions and Weight

All four scooters are more or less evenly matched in terms of overall dimensions. That said, the TVS NTorq 125 has the longest wheelbase, but also is the heaviest with a kerb weight of 118 kg. The Suzuki Access 125 is the lightest in this class with a 103 kg kerb weight for the allow wheel variant. The newest scooter, the Honda Grazia 125, has a kerb weight of 108 kg; it's heavier than the Access 125 but lighter than both the TVS NTorq 125 and the Hero Maestro Edge 125. The NTorq 125 has the biggest fuel tank capacity of 5.8 litres with the Grazia's fuel tank sitting in the middle with 5.3 litres, while both the Access 125 and the Maestro Edge 125 get 5-litre fuel tanks.

The part analogue, part digital consoles of the Access 125 and Maestro Edge 125 look outdated compared to the full-digital panels of the Grazia 125 and the NTorq 125

Features

On the features list, the Honda Grazia 125 and the TVS NTorq 125 feel much better specced than the Suzuki Access 125 and the Hero Maestro Edge 125. But the list of features also boil down to how usable these features are on a day-to-day basis, and if those features give any significant edge over the others. The most feature-rich scooter here is the TVS NTorq 125, with state-of-the-art gizmos like Bluetooth connectivity, offering missed call and incoming SMS alerts, as well as turn by turn navigation on the instrument console, when paired with a smartphone.

FEATURES Honda Grazia 125 TVS NTorq 125 Suzuki Access 125 Hero Maestro Edge 125 Multi-Function Key Yes Yes Yes Yes Remote Fuel Lid Opening Yes Yes No Yes Engine Kill Switch Yes Yes No Yes Pass Light Switch Yes Yes Yes Underseat Storage Space NA 22 litres 21.8 litres NA Idling Start Stop System Yes No No Yes Instrument Console Multiple information full digital Multiple information full digital Part analogue, part digital Part analogue, part digital Bluetooth Connectivity No Yes No No Turn By Turn Navigation No Yes No No Side stand engine inhibitor Yes No No Indicator available, not engine inhibitor Parking brake No Yes No No

The Honda Grazia misses out on those toys, but is only marginally behind on the feature list, providing a comprehensive multiple information, full-digital display screen. In comparison, both the Suzuki Access 125 and Hero Maestro Edge 125 look somewhat lagging behind in terms of the instrument consoles and other features. The Access 125 has an external fuel filler lid now, but the lack of remote opening makes it redundant, since the rider will have to get down to open it with a key anyway.

The Suzuki Access 125 offers the most variants at different price points

Prices & Value

On the price front, the top-spec variant of the new Honda Grazia 125 is the most expensive in this comparison, at over ₹ 80,000 (Ex-showroom). The Suzuki Access 125 offers the most number of variants and choices at different prices for the discerning buyer. Then there's the question of fuel consumption. The Suzuki Access 125 is known to be superb in this department, while the TVS NTorq 125, although offers a performance advantage, is known to have a slightly thirsty engine in this segment. But then, that was the BS4 era. For a real world assessment of which scooter is the most fuel-efficient, we'll have to do a real world comparison, to give you a proper verdict. But overall, from a purely price and features package, it's the TVS NTorq 125 that seems to offer the best value for money, for now.

PRICE (Ex-showroom) Honda Grazia 125 TVS NTorq 125 Suzuki Access 125 Hero Maestro Edge 125 Base Drum Brake Variant ₹ 73,912 ₹ 66,885 ₹ 68,800 (Steel wheel drum brake) ₹ 69,250 (Alloy Wheel Drum Brake) Disc Brake Variant ₹ 80,978 ₹ 70,885 ₹ 70,800 (Alloy wheel with drum brakes) ₹ 71,450 (Alloy Wheel Disc Brake) ₹ 73,365 (Race Edition) ₹ 71,700 (Disc brake) ₹ 72,500 (Special Edition alloy wheel drum brake) ₹ 73,400 (Special Edition Disc Brake)

