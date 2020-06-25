BS6 Honda Grazia 125: All You Need To Know

The new BS6 Honda Grazia was teased barely a week ago and Honda followed up with the launch rather quickly. Honda's flagship scooter now gets refreshed styling, updated engine to meet BS6 norms and new features too. The BS6 Grazia 125 is available in four colours which are Matte Cyber Yellow, Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Siren Blue and Matte Axis Grey. Despatches of the new Honda Grazia will begin this week itself. We tell you everything you need to know about the 2020 BS6 Honda Grazia 125.

Pricing and Rivals

(The 2020 Honda Grazia 125 BS6 gets a significant price hike of ₹ 16,000 on the Deluxe variant)

The scooter has two variants; the Standard (drum brake) version is priced at ₹ 73,912 while the Deluxe (disc brake) variant is priced at ₹ 80,978 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Considering these prices, the Grazia is approximately ₹ 13,000 and ₹ 16,000 more expensive than its Bharat Stage 4 (BS4) variants, respectively. That is a hefty price hike. But along with a BS6 compliant engine, the scooter gets updated styling and a bunch of new features as well. Plus, the scooter also gets a standard warranty of three years along with the option to extend it for three more years. In terms of competition, the BS6 Grazia will go up against the TVS NTorq 125, Hero Maestro Edge 125 and the Suzuki Burgman Street 125.

Design Updates

(The front end gets a sharper look. The headlamp and the front apron get a redesign)

The 2020 Honda Grazia 125 BS6 gets refreshed styling which makes the scooter look even more stylish. The lines are now sharper and the handlebar cowl has been redesigned and now gets split LED daytime running lights as well. The headlamp unit is sleeker and gets LED DC lamps. The front apron of the scooter gets a redesign along with the body panels on the sides. The tail-lamp and the rear section have been tweaked as well. The split grab-rails add to the sporty design.

Feature & Cycle Parts Updates

(The Honda Grazia BS6 gets a multi-function ignition switch as well, that can open the seat and the external fuel filling cap as well)

Well, the new BS6 Grazia 125 also gets a bunch of new features such as an idle start-stop system and a multi-function ignition switch which can be used to open the seat hatch the external fuel filler cap. The Deluxe variant gets disc brakes and alloy wheels, which the Standard variant misses out on. Combi-brake system with equaliser technology is a standard fitment on both variants. The scooter also gets an updated instrument console which is fully digital. It shows information like fuel, clock, service indicator, side-stand indicator, 3-step ECO indicator, distance to empty, average fuel consumption and so on. Honda has also given new telescopic forks on the Grazia along with a ground clearance of 171 mm, which is an increment of 16 mm. The kerb weight of the scooter is 108 kg and the fuel tank capacity is 5.3 litres.

Engine Updates

(The 124 cc engine on the 2020 Grazia is BS6 compliant. It is fuel injected and gets Honda Eco Technology (HET) along with idle start-stop system)

The updated Honda Grazia 125 now meets the Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission norms. The 124 cc four-stroke, air-cooled engine gets programmed fuel injection, Honda Eco Technology (HET), enhanced smart power (eSP) and an alternate current generator (ACG) for a smooth, silent start. The motor makes 8.14 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The engine is of course paired to a continuous variable transmission (CVT) unit. The engine also gets new components which reduce friction and improve efficiency.

