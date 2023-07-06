New Honda Two-Wheeler Teased; Could Be A New Scooter or ADV

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is all set to launch a new two-wheeler in the country and has released a short teaser video on its social media handles. But it is difficult to decipher whether the new model will be a scooter or a new 300 cc ADV, based on the Honda CB300F. Our guess is that the new model will be a new scooter, probably the Honda Dio 125. Why we say so is because the video hints towards ‘level up your style quotient’, and the visuals on the video are probably parts of stylish moto-scooter, rather than an adventure bike, such as the floorboard and side panels.

Also Read: Honda Activa Sales Cross 3 Crore Mark

The visuals also have cool and funky graphics, in a bid to attract young customers and the two-wheeler is seen having a sharp design, with lots of colour on offer. The company does not have a sporty 125 cc scooter, which can take on the likes of the TVS NTorq 125. Currently, Honda has the Activa 125 and the Grazia 125 in its 125 cc scooter-line-up. And, the word ‘style’ has always been associated with the Dio, so that again sort of firms up our theory that the new product will be a scooter indeed. It could be a special edition model of the Honda Dio as well, with a new colour scheme and maybe a few added features.

Also Read: Honda Shine 125 With OBD-II Compliance Launched In India

It is likely to make use of the same 125 cc mill found on the Activa 125 and the Grazia 125, albeit with slight changes to the tuning, to make it a bit sportier from the other two models already on sale. We expect the scooter to be priced at a slight premium, compared to the Grazia 125, whose current prices range from Rs. 82,520 to Rs. 89,845 (ex-showroom, Delhi).