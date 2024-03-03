Login
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Sells 4,58,711 Units In February 2024

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) achieved a remarkable 86 per cent year-on-year growth in sales for February 2024
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on March 3, 2024

Highlights

  • Honda sold 4,58,711 units in February 2024.
  • Registers 86 per cent year-on-year growth.
  • Domestic sales surged by 82 per cent.

In February 2024, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) achieved total dispatches of 4,58,711 units, marking an impressive 86 per cent year-on-year growth. This included 4,13,967 units for the domestic market and 44,744 units for exports. Domestic sales surged by 82 per cent compared to the same period last year, while exports saw a remarkable 122 per cent growth.

 

Also Read: 2024 Honda NX400 Unveiled

Apart from its sales performance, HMSI participated in the first-ever Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, where it showcased its first flex-fuel-powered motorcycle tailored for the Indian market.

 

Furthermore, in line with its commitment to promoting road safety, HMSI conducted awareness campaigns in 10 cities across India and celebrated the 5th anniversary of its Traffic Training Park in Chennai. These initiatives aimed to educate the public about safe driving practices and reduce road accidents.

 

Also Read: 2024 Honda CBR400R Unveiled

 

Honda India Foundation (HIF) has launched "Project Buniyaad - Aathmanirbharta Ka Aadhar" in collaboration with the Manipur State Rural Livelihood Mission and Visan Foundation. This project aimed to provide employment opportunities to marginalized youth, contributing to socio-economic development.

 

 

Last Updated on March 31, 2024

