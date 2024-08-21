New TVS Jupiter Launching Tomorrow: What To Expect

TVS Motor Company is set to launch the updated Jupiter 110 scooter in India tomorrow, August 22, 2024. In a build-up to its launch, the two-wheeler manufacturer has been gradually dropping teasers of the upcoming scooter on its social media handles. The pieces of the puzzle put together shed light on what to expect from the new TVS Jupiter 110.

One of the major changes is expected to be in the form of a new design for the scooter. The teaser has already displayed an integrated LED daytime running light (DRL) running across the width of the front apron, combined with the turn indicators. It also showed a redesigned, sharper front mudguard, differing from the current model. Additionally, the fuel filler will be relocated to the front, similar to the Jupiter 125, resulting in increased under-seat storage.

Since its debut in September 2013, the TVS Jupiter has been one of the brand's most successful offerings in the Indian market. The upcoming launch marks the first major update for the Jupiter 110 since its introduction in 2013. The new Jupiter 110 will be available in multiple variants including the SmartXonnect variant featuring a Bluetooth-enabled TFT display.

In terms of performance, the Jupiter 110 is likely to retain its 109.7 cc engine, delivering 7.7 bhp and 8.8 Nm of torque. The suspension setup is mostly to remain unchanged, featuring front telescopic forks and a rear monoshock with preload adjustment. The braking system will continue using drum brakes at both ends with the option for a disc at the front.

Pricing for the updated model is anticipated to be slightly higher than the current model, which currently starts at Rs 73,650 and goes up to Rs 90,573 (ex-showroom). The 2024 TVS Jupiter will continue its rivalry with the segment king Honda Activa 6G and the Hero Xoom 110 upon its launch.