Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Thar RoxxCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVNissan X-TrailCitroen C3
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Toyota BeltaRenault KardianMaserati New GranTurismoTata Harrier EVSkoda New Kodiaq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBajaj ChetakIndian Roadmaster EliteTVS RoninRoyal Enfield New Classic 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki V-Strom 1050TVS 2024 JupiterTriumph Daytona 660Royal Enfield New Classic 350Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

New TVS Jupiter Launching Tomorrow: What To Expect

One of the major changes is expected to be in the form of a new design for the upcoming Jupiter 110 scooter.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 21, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Refreshed TVS Jupiter 110 to launch on August 22
  • Expected to get a radical design change
  • Likely to remain unchanged mechanically

TVS Motor Company is set to launch the updated Jupiter 110 scooter in India tomorrow, August 22, 2024. In a build-up to its launch, the two-wheeler manufacturer has been gradually dropping teasers of the upcoming scooter on its social media handles. The pieces of the puzzle put together shed light on what to expect from the new TVS Jupiter 110. 

 

Also Read: 2024 TVS Jupiter Teased Ahead Of August 22 Launch

New TVS Jupiter

One of the major changes is expected to be in the form of a new design for the scooter. The teaser has already displayed an integrated LED daytime running light (DRL) running across the width of the front apron, combined with the turn indicators. It also showed a redesigned, sharper front mudguard, differing from the current model. Additionally, the fuel filler will be relocated to the front, similar to the Jupiter 125, resulting in increased under-seat storage.

 

Also Read: TVS iQube Celebration Edition Launched At Rs 1.20 Lakh

TVS Jupiter 125 edited 1

Since its debut in September 2013, the TVS Jupiter has been one of the brand's most successful offerings in the Indian market. The upcoming launch marks the first major update for the Jupiter 110 since its introduction in 2013. The new Jupiter 110 will be available in multiple variants including the SmartXonnect variant featuring a Bluetooth-enabled TFT display.

 

In terms of performance, the Jupiter 110 is likely to retain its 109.7 cc engine, delivering 7.7 bhp and 8.8 Nm of torque. The suspension setup is mostly to remain unchanged, featuring front telescopic forks and a rear monoshock with preload adjustment. The braking system will continue using drum brakes at both ends with the option for a disc at the front.

 

Also Read: TVS NTorq 125, NTorq 125 Race XP Introduced In New Colours

 

Pricing for the updated model is anticipated to be slightly higher than the current model, which currently starts at Rs 73,650 and goes up to Rs 90,573 (ex-showroom). The 2024 TVS Jupiter will continue its rivalry with the segment king Honda Activa 6G and the Hero Xoom 110 upon its launch.

# TVS Motor Company# TVS Jupiter# TVS Jupiter 110# New TVS Jupiter 110# Jupiter 110# TVS Scooters# Scooters# Two wheeler# Auto news# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The three-row SUV was first launched in India in June 2021 and has been due for an update.
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift To Launch In India On September 9
  • One of TVS’s most successful products, this is the first time that the Jupiter will receive a comprehensive update since its launch over 10 years ago
    2024 TVS Jupiter Teased Ahead Of August 22 Launch
  • Report 1: The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 joined car&bike’s long-term fleet amid monsoon season, arguably the most delightful weather of the year to ride.
    Long-Term Introduction: Royal Enfield Bullet 350; 1,200 Km Report
  • The Thar Roxx SUV is offered in six variants, seven exterior paint schemes, and two engine options.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx: Top 5 Highlights
  • The S Plus variant is effectively the most affordable variant of the Venue to be equipped with an electric sunroof.
    Hyundai Venue S Plus With Electric Sunroof Launched At Rs 9.36 Lakh

Latest News

  • The new battery cells will be more energy-dense and efficient, according to the report
    Bajaj Chetak To Receive A New Battery Pack With More Range
  • The BMW F 900 GS is the successor to the F 850 GS, which has been on sale in India
    BMW F 900 GS, F 900 GS Adventure Bookings Open In India
  • Skoda’s upcoming sub-4 metre SUV, now named ‘Kylaq’, has been spotted on test multiple times in the past, and is expected to launch sometime in 2025.
    Skoda Confirms ‘Kylaq’ Name For Its Upcoming Sub-Compact SUV
  • The Vivid variant of the motorcycle gets two new colour options while the top-spec S trim is also available in a new shade
    Harley-Davidson X440 Receives New Colour Schemes
  • One of the major changes is expected to be in the form of a new design for the upcoming Jupiter 110 scooter.
    New TVS Jupiter Launching Tomorrow: What To Expect
  • The new F 900 GS packs an updated styling, new chassis and a slightly higher displacement new motor
    2024 BMW F 900 GS Teased; India Launch Soon
  • Slated to launch on September 11, the MG Windsor is based on the Wuling Cloud, sold in global markets
    MG Windsor EV To Be Offered With A Panoramic Glass Roof
  • Maruti says that despite the addition of the Electronic Stability Program prices of both cars remain unchanged.
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, S-Presso Get New Safety Feature; ESP Now Standard
  • The three-row SUV was first launched in India in June 2021 and has been due for an update.
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift To Launch In India On September 9
  • With prices starting at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Thar Roxx is offered in six trim levels
    Mahindra Thar Roxx: Top 10 Stats About The Five-Door Thar

Research More on TVS Jupiter

TVS Jupiter
8.3

TVS Jupiter

Starts at ₹ 68,571 - 85,866

Check On-Road Price
View Jupiter Specifications
View Jupiter Features

Popular TVS Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved