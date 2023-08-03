Suzuki Motorcycle India Unveils New Dual-Tone Color Option For Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. has unveiled an addition to its lineup with the launch of a new dual-tone Pearl Shining Beige / Pearl Mirage White colour option for the Suzuki Access 125. This new colour is available in the Special Edition and Ride Connect Edition variants.

The Suzuki Access 125 Ride Connect Edition comes with a Bluetooth-enabled digital console. This feature enables connectivity between the vehicle and the rider's smartphone. Other features include turn-by-turn navigation, display of incoming calls, SMS, and WhatsApp alerts. Moreover, riders will receive notifications for missed calls and unread SMS messages. This edition also comes with speed exceeding warning. Apart from that riders can now keep an eye on their phone's battery level and estimate their time of arrival.



Other additional highlights include a Chrome External fuel refilling lid, bright LED headlamp and LED position lights. The scooter has Integrated Engine Start and Stop switch through which riders can start and stop the vehicle, during peak traffic conditions etc.

The Suzuki Access 125 Ride Connect Edition is priced at Rs. 90,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), while, the Suzuki Access 125 Special Edition Disc Brake Variant, with its dual-tone colour option, is available at Rs. 85,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi).



Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “Production of 5 Million Suzuki Access is a very significant occasion for us. Suzuki Access 125 has been one of the most popular Scooter Brands in India and on this occasion, we bring our customers refreshing new colours on our flagship product. We understand the needs of our buyers and this colour has been launched after getting a lot of positive feedback for our ‘Solid Ice Green / Pearl Mirage White’ colour variant.”





Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL



