Maruti Suzuki Brezza Silently Updated; Mild Hybrid Tech Dropped From MT Variants

Maruti Suzuki has silently updated its sub-compact SUV offering, the Brezza . Manual transmission variants of the Brezza no longer feature the company's mild-hybrid technology, with the integrated starter generator being dropped. This has led to a reduction in the ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of the Brezza manual from 20.15 kmpl to 17.38 kmpl. Other engine specifications of the car remain unchanged.

Along with this, the CNG variants also miss out on electronic stability programme (ESP) and hill hold assist (HHA), both of which were earlier standard on the Brezza. However, the Brezza does gain a rear seatbelt reminder system. We suspect these could be the same units as seen in the Fronx and the Jimny that lack weight sensors and beep even if the seats are empty. The only solution to avoid the beeps is to keep the seat belts locked in their slots.

All else remains unchanged so the top-spec Brezza will continue to feature a sunroof, 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, wireless charging, 360-degree camera, up to six airbags and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The Brezza is powered by the 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine that churns out 101.6 bhp and 137 Nm of torque. The CNG variant develops 86.6 bhp and 121.5 Nm of torque when running on CNG, and 99 bhp/ 136 Nm in petrol mode. A 5-speed manual is standard, but the petrol model can also be had with 6-speed automatic. The automatic variant boasts of a better 19.8 kmpl of fuel economy.