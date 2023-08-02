Auto Sales July 2023: Suzuki Motorcycle India Records Highest-Ever Monthly Sales With Over 1 Lakh Units Sold

Suzuki Motorcycle India has secured a strong growth in its recent sales. For July 2023, the company accomplished a milestone by selling a total of 107,836 units. Within India, the brand managed to sell 80,309 motorcycles, meeting the demands of its domestic customers. Additionally, the company exported 27,527 motorcycles to international markets. This performance resulted in substantial year-on-year sales growth of around 41.5 per cent compared to July 2022.

The brand witnessed a month-over-month growth of 33.56 per cent

Compared to June's monthly sales which stood at 80,737 units, the brand outperformed itself by selling an impressive 27,099 units more in July 2023. This signifies a month-over-month growth of 33.56 per cent, indicating a strong demand for Suzuki motorcycles.

Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle India Achieves 24.3 Per Cent Growth In FY 2023

Commenting on this achievement, Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, "We are elated to have crossed the 100,000 monthly sales mark in July. It is a testament to our commitment to our customers and their continued trust in the brand. These strong sales numbers reflect robust demand for our scooters and motorcycles in India and overseas markets. We express our sincere gratitude to our customers, dealer partners, and staff members who played a crucial role in achieving the 100,000 monthly sales milestone."

Recently, the brand achieved the five million production milestone of the Access 125

Setting a new record, this marks the first time Suzuki Motorcycle India has achieved monthly sales exceeding one lakh units. Recently, Suzuki clocked a 5 million production milestone for its best-selling scooter, the Access 125, which is a noteworthy achievement. The brand took nearly 16 years to reach this production mark, with the scooter consistently holding the top spot in the 125 cc segment. The five millionth Access 125 was rolled out from Suzuki’s Kherki Dhaula plant, situated in Gurugram, Haryana.