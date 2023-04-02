Suzuki Motorcycle India Achieves 24.3 Per Cent Growth In FY 2023

Suzuki Motorcycle India registered total sales numbers of 97,584 units in March 2023. This represents the most number of vehicles it has sold in a month and a yoy increase of 49 per cent. This number included 73,069 units sold in the domestic market and exported 24,515 units in March 2023. The company also managed to sell a total of 9,38,371 units in FY 22-23, which represents a significant increase of 24.3 per cent compared to the previous financial year in which 7,54,938 units were sold.

Commenting on the sales performance, Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “Suzuki Motorcycle India was able to attain a remarkable sales achievement in March by registering highest ever monthly sales of 97,584 units. This translated to a year-on-year growth of 49 per cent as compared to March 2022. For the fiscal year 2023, the company registered a double-digit sales growth of 24.3 per cent as compared to the last financial year. This remarkable sales growth indicates the growing popularity of Suzuki's two-wheeler products in the domestic and overseas markets. We are thankful to all our beloved customers, dealer partners and SMIPL personnel for their support in sustaining this sales momentum.”

Suzuki had an array of launches from April 2022 to March 2023, including the 250 cc V-Strom SX, the Katana along with new colour schemes for the Gixxer 250 series, Gixxer series and Access 125. The manufacturer also introduced its ‘New Apparel and Merchandise Collection’ in March 2023 which is available at its dealerships.