Two-Wheeler Sales December 2023: Suzuki Motorcycle India Sells 79,483 Units

The brand has witnessed YoY growth of 24 per cent as compared to the corresponding month last year.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

Published on January 2, 2024

  • The company sold 69,025 units in the domestic market
  • Exports accounted for 10,458 motorcycles
  • The company has witnessed a month-over-month decline in sales of 8 per cent

Suzuki Motorcycle India has revealed its monthly sales figures for December 2023. For the said month, the brand managed to sell a total of 79,483 units marking a 24 per cent year-on-year growth. The company sold 69,025 units in the domestic market and exported 10,458 units to the international market in December 2023.

The company has witnessed a month-over-month decline in sales of 8 per cent. 

 

In comparison with the previous month – November 2023 – where the brand sold 87,096 units, the company has witnessed a month-over-month decline of 8 per cent in sales. Similarly, comparing the domestic sales figures of this month to the previous month, the brand sold 4,110 motorcycles more in November 2023, registering a month-over-month decline of 5 per cent in domestic sales.

 

Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle Crosses Sales Of 7 Million Units In India

Reflecting on this sales accomplishment, Devashish Handa, EVP Sales, Marketing & After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “With the conclusion of 2023, we reflect on a journey marked by resilience and commitment. The consistent growth trajectory during the year is a testament to SMIPL’s promise of delivering quality products and customer service. We look forward to serving our customers with an enhanced experience.”

Ducati To Launch 8 New Models In India In 2024
Ducati To Launch 8 New Models In India In 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-4275 second ago

The motorcycles will be launched phase-wise through the year of 2024. At least two new showrooms will also be added to the existing dealer network

Kawasaki Eliminator Launched In India At Rs 5.62 Lakh
Kawasaki Eliminator Launched In India At Rs 5.62 Lakh
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-3534 second ago

The 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator was first showcased globally in June 2023, and now it has made it to our shores.

Auto Sales December 2023: Ola Electric Registers 74 Per Cent Growth, Captures 40 Per Cent Market Share
Auto Sales December 2023: Ola Electric Registers 74 Per Cent Growth, Captures 40 Per Cent Market Share
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

53 minutes ago

Ola Electric continues to be a dominant force in the electric two-wheeler segment with over 30,000 units sold in December and a 40 per cent market share

Government Revokes Ban On BS3 Petrol And BS4 Diesel Vehicles In Delhi-NCR As AQI Improves
Government Revokes Ban On BS3 Petrol And BS4 Diesel Vehicles In Delhi-NCR As AQI Improves
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel four-wheelers were banned from plying on Delhi-NCR roads on December 22, 2023, owing to poor air quality.

Tata Motors Registers Sales Of 2.34 Lakh Vehicles In Q3 FY24
Tata Motors Registers Sales Of 2.34 Lakh Vehicles In Q3 FY24
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

EV sales grew by 21 per cent in Q3 FY24, up from 12,596 units in 2022 to 15,232 units

Kia India Appoints Gwanggu Lee As New MD And CEO
Kia India Appoints Gwanggu Lee As New MD And CEO
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Lee has 30 years of experience in the automotive sector and has held leadership positions previously.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Bookings Open For Rs. 25,000; Rolls Out New Teasers
2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Bookings Open For Rs. 25,000; Rolls Out New Teasers
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift is all set to be launched in India on January 16, and ahead of its launch, the company has now opened bookings for the compact SUV. Customers can book the new Creta for a token of Rs. 25,000.

Hero To Launch H-D X440 Based Motorcycle Soon!
Hero To Launch H-D X440 Based Motorcycle Soon!
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The new motorcycle from Hero is set for launch on January 22 and is likely to be available for curated ride experience from February 15-16 onwards

Two-Wheeler Sales December 2023: TVS Registers 25 Per Cent Y-o-Y Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2023: TVS Registers 25 Per Cent Y-o-Y Sales
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

TVS Motor Company sold a total of 301,898 units in December 2023, which is 25 per cent more than 242,012 units sold in December last year.

Two-Wheeler Sales December 2023: Royal Enfield Records Sale Of 63,387 Motorcycles
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2023: Royal Enfield Records Sale Of 63,387 Motorcycles
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The brand reported a month-over-month decline of 21 per cent in its cumulative sales.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Accessories Price List Revealed
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Accessories Price List Revealed
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The prices for the accessories designed for the new Himalayan 450 range from Rs 950 to Rs 32,950 for the adventure panniers.

Second Edition Of The Suzuki Masturi Motorcycle Festival Taking Place On December 17 In Bangalore
Second Edition Of The Suzuki Masturi Motorcycle Festival Taking Place On December 17 In Bangalore
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 days ago

The Suzuki Masturi festival is being held on December 17, 2023 and ticket sales have already commenced via Paytm Insider

Ather Energy Announces Service Support For Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung
Ather Energy Announces Service Support For Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

23 days ago

Owners can avail of these services until December 31, 2023.

2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Launched At Rs 1.35 Lakh
2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Launched At Rs 1.35 Lakh
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

23 days ago

The latest iteration gets a slew of updated features and mechanical upgrades.

