Two-Wheeler Sales December 2023: Suzuki Motorcycle India Sells 79,483 Units
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on January 2, 2024
- The company sold 69,025 units in the domestic market
- Exports accounted for 10,458 motorcycles
- The company has witnessed a month-over-month decline in sales of 8 per cent
Suzuki Motorcycle India has revealed its monthly sales figures for December 2023. For the said month, the brand managed to sell a total of 79,483 units marking a 24 per cent year-on-year growth. The company sold 69,025 units in the domestic market and exported 10,458 units to the international market in December 2023.
In comparison with the previous month – November 2023 – where the brand sold 87,096 units, the company has witnessed a month-over-month decline of 8 per cent in sales. Similarly, comparing the domestic sales figures of this month to the previous month, the brand sold 4,110 motorcycles more in November 2023, registering a month-over-month decline of 5 per cent in domestic sales.
Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle Crosses Sales Of 7 Million Units In India
Reflecting on this sales accomplishment, Devashish Handa, EVP Sales, Marketing & After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “With the conclusion of 2023, we reflect on a journey marked by resilience and commitment. The consistent growth trajectory during the year is a testament to SMIPL’s promise of delivering quality products and customer service. We look forward to serving our customers with an enhanced experience.”
