Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Suzuki Motorcycle India Sells 87,096 Units
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on December 1, 2023
Highlights
- Domestic sales stood at 73,135 units.
- Exports accounted for 84,302 units.
- The brand witnessed a month-over-month dip in sales.
Suzuki Motorcycle India reported a total sales figure of 87,096 units in October 2023, which is a 9.7 per cent growth compared to the corresponding period last year. The company sold 73,135 units in the domestic market and exported 13,961 units to the international market in November 2023.
In November 2023, there was a decrease of 13.2 per cent in domestic sales for the brand as compared to the previous month's sales of 84,302 units. Additionally, there was an overall month-over-month drop in sales of 13 per cent when compared to October 2023, which was the brand's highest sales month at 1,00,507 units.
Commenting on the sales performance, Mitsumoto Watabe, Operation Manager – Sales & After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The sales performance of Suzuki Motorcycle India for November 2023 reflects the strong demand and trust that customers place in our products. The overall year-on-year growth of 9.7% is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and customer satisfaction. We extend our profound gratitude to our loyal customers, esteemed business partners, and dedicated team members for their unwavering support.”
